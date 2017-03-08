Search
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, a reminder that Indiana ranks near bottom in gender equality

Posted By and on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge Women's March on Indianapolis in January - MARK A. LEE
  • Mark A. Lee
  • Women's March on Indianapolis in January
March 8 is always International Women's Day. But this year, organizers from more than 30 nations have also picked today to coordinate massive collective social actions to highlight gender inequality across the world.

Today, our editorial team wants to remind you that NUVO stands in solidarity with women and allies striking today to insist upon equality and equity, as well as with women and allies who cannot strike today.  We remind you that a study conducted in 2016 found Indiana to be 44th out of 50 in gender equality based on pay disparity, numbers of women in managerial and legislative roles, and amount of kids enrolled in state-funded Pre-K.

We also remind you that gender discrimination disproportionately impacts women of color, LGBTQ individuals and undocumented persons; that as a member of Congress Mike Pence voted against the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act three times and actively worked against reproductive freedoms for women while governor; that Indiana has the 10th highest wage gap in the nation; that two-thirds of minimum wage workers in Indiana are women; that Donald Trump plans to eliminate violence against women prevention programs and defund Planned Parenthood, amid accusations of abuse by a litany of women.

The possible impact of the Women's Strike (also called A Day Without Women) is huge — so many women are expected to participate that some school districts across the U.S. have closed because of the number of employees striking. House Democratic women plan to stage a walkout today on Capital Hill. Expect some hard conversations with those who might not understand why a general strike for women's rights is necessary and lots and lots of women wearing red.

Read more about women's strikes and reasons for them here and find an event to  attend in the list below.

Muslim Women in Indiana—Their Stories
The Association of International Women will be putting on this even which will include luncheon and a panel with four Muslim women who will have “a non-political and multi-generational conversation about life experiences, identity choices, and reflections about beliefs,” according to the organizers. The event is currently sold out.
When: Wed., March 8, 11 p.m. to 2 p.m.Where: Woodstock Club, 1301 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Ind. 46208

#WhyIMarch Rally for Women: Recognizing International Women’s Day
Local activists are encouraging people to participate in this peaceful rally to show support for international women. (ISU is not affiliated with the rally.) A sign-making station will be available, and attendees are asked to make a sign that states #WhyIMarch.
When: Wed., March 8, 5 p.m.
Where: On the sidewalk in front of Eugene V. Debs’ house on North 8th Street at the Indiana State University Campus, Terre Haute

Slideshow
Find yourself at the Women's March on Indianapolis
Find yourself at the Women's March on Indianapolis

Find yourself at the Women's March on Indianapolis

Thousands upon thousands gathered on Indianapolis on Saturday. Find yourself -- or your favorite sign -- from Saturday's massive peaceful protest advocating for women's rights.

By Mark A. Lee

Click to View 76 slides



IUPUI’s International Women’s Day of Celebration
IUPUI will host this free and open to the public event that includes an international buffet, performers and a multicultural and multilingual open mic. The event will also offer local women writers’ work in poetry, fiction and memoir. Contact Karen Kovacik for more information at kkovacik@iupui.edu.
When: Thurs., March 9, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: University Library, Lilly Auditorium

International Women’s Day Event by Columbus Newcomers Club
Hosted by Columbus Newcomers Club, this free and open to the public event will begin at Gramz Bakery for complementary coffee and will then migrate to the Columbus bridge. Attendees will be able to speak, learn and get to know each other. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, clothing or accessories that represents their countries or bring a small flag.
When: Wed., March 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Where: Gramz Bakery, 409 Washington St., Columbus, Ind. 47201

International Women’s Day Virtual Run
Where: Worldwide
When: Began on Sat., March 4 and ends on Fri., March 11
So you love exercising and celebrating women’s achievements?! If so, register for Virtual Pace Series’ 10K International Women’s Day Virtual Run and run alongside thousands of women all over the world.. The price includes not only registration, but also a bib, a medal and the shipping fee. You then can select the distance, location, and whether you will jog, walk, run or bike the challenge. It can be either done in one day or over the course of the event days.



Comments

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

Mercadees Hempel

