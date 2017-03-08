Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of March 8

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net.



Soliday Twitter hacker

Citizen and Jerk

.@DonBrownIndy If Soliday wants his account back, he is welcome to have it. All he needs to do is make a public, genuine apology to @DonBrownIndy #inlegis — Rep. Ed Soliday (@RepSoliday) March 6, 2017

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, removed his Twitter account after calling local entrepreneur Don Brown stupid. Someone has re-opened the account to troll Soliday until he apologizes to Brown. It's a jerky thing to do ... while simultaneously brilliant.

Jane Henegar, Exec. Dir. ACLU of Indiana

Citizen

Jane Henegar spoke out against the latest executive order on immigration, pointing out that despite small changes — the president's actions still constitute religious discrimination under a false guise of national security.

Ben Carson,HUD Secretary

Jerk

If you can't tell the difference between immigrants who are leaving their homelands in search of a better life and slaves who were removed from their homes and forced into a life of hard labor and battery, then you deserve so much more than being called a jerk.