Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of March 8

Posted By on Wed, Mar 8, 2017 at 12:46 PM

circlecitizencircle_jerk.png

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net.

Soliday Twitter hacker
Citizen and Jerk

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, removed his Twitter account after calling local entrepreneur Don Brown stupid. Someone has re-opened the account to troll Soliday until he apologizes to Brown. It's a jerky thing to do ... while simultaneously brilliant.

Jane Henegar, Exec. Dir. ACLU of Indiana
Citizen

jane_henegar.jpeg

Jane Henegar spoke out against the latest executive order on immigration, pointing out that despite small changes — the president's actions still constitute religious discrimination under a false guise of national security.

Ben Carson,HUD Secretary
Jerk

click to enlarge ben_carson.jpg

If you can't tell the difference between immigrants who are leaving their homelands in search of a better life and slaves who were removed from their homes and forced into a life of hard labor and battery, then you deserve so much more than being called a jerk.


Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

NUVO Editors

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Vocab: Confessions

Best Bet: Vocab: Confessions @ White Rabbit Cabaret

$7

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • March 8-14, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation