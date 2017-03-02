Donnelly, Carson call on Attorney General Sessions to recuse himself from Russia investigation

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore // flickr

Mike Pence with Jeff Sessions at an immigration policy speech hosted by Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Update: At a 4 p.m. press conference, Sessions announced he will recuse himself from any investigation of Trump's campaign, including that into Russia's ties with the presidential election.

Thursday afternoon, Sen. Joe Donnelly and Rep. André Carson issued statements calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

This comes less than 24 hours after the Washington Post reported Sessions spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. Sessions said he "did not have communications with the Russians" during his January confirmation hearing to become attorney general

Donnelly's statement reads:

“The American people deserve a fair and thorough investigation into Russian interference in our country’s democratic institutions and influence on key leaders before and after last year’s election. That is why I have called for a Select Committee to lead this effort. It is clear that Attorney General Sessions is not able to conduct such an investigation credibly; he should recuse himself immediately and explain what he discussed with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in their meetings.”

Carson's statement reads:

“I am deeply concerned about reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose conversations with the Russian Ambassador during his Senate confirmation hearing. This is not a simple oversight or minor infraction. With both Republicans and Democrats in the midst of an investigation into Russian interference in our election and possible ties to the Trump campaign, Congress must be able to trust the man appointed to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement officer. It is critical that Congress receive accurate information and timely cooperation from all top Administration officials to fully determine who was involved and what damage was caused. The Department of Justice will play a central part of this investigation, but unfortunately failure to disclose these contacts make it impossible for Intelligence Committees to trust that Jeff Sessions can provide reliable support. It is critical that he recuse himself.”

We'll update this story if and when more Hoosier Congress members release statements.