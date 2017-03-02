10 things to do this weekend

1. NFL Combine Experience

March 3-5, times vary. For the first time, fans will able to experience the NFL Combine like never before. This free event gives fans the chance to run 40-yard dash, take a photo with the Lombardi Trophy, get player autographs and much more. Registration is required.

Indiana Convention Center, 100 S Capitol Ave., FREE, all-ages

Submitted Photo

2. Steve Martin & Martin Short

March 5, 7:30 p.m. These two comedy geniuses bring “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," a mash-up of stand-up, film clips, conversation and musical numbers to town. Read our cover story on the duo from their last stop in Indy.

Murat Theatre, 502 N. New Jersey St., prices vary, all-ages

A plein air painting by Justin Vining

3. First Friday: Outside Opening Reception

March, 3, 6 p.m. Indianapolis artist Justin Vining built his personal brand on whimsical color. Any of his paintings ­— made before 2016 — are filled with stark hues and rolling landscapes with a storybook air to them. Now, most of his work is studies en plein air. Hence the title of his 2017 solo show at the Harrison Center for the Arts is Outside.

Harrison Center for the Arts, 1505 N. Delaware St., FREE, all-ages

4. Women of Indianapolis Art Showcase

March 3, 8 p.m. Moxxie, Among the Compromised and Gypsy Moonshine perform at this WOIA showcase. WOIA seeks to promote the work of women-identifying artist from the Circle City. We love that.

Radio Radio, 1119 Prospect St., $5, 21+

click to enlarge Wayne Bertsch

5. The History of Indianapolis (and beyond*) Punk Rock

March 3, 6 p.m. This exhibit will feature a number of early Indiana punk rock flyers and posters. You can catch a live performance of classic Indiana punk covers from Cheetah Priest at 9 p.m.

Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 Brookside Ave, FREE, all-ages

6. Remarkable Women of Indiana

March 4, 11 a.m. Remember the women who shaped the state of Indian in celebration of Women's History Month. Speakers include Maureen Harrington, Jill Weiss, Ora Pescovitz and a "Women in High Tech" panel discussion.

Indiana State Museum, 650 W Washington St, included with museum admission, all-ages

7. Dogs: Faithful and True Opening Reception

March 4, 10 a.m. We here at NUVO love dogs. Head to our Instagram and you'll see all the proof you need. This exhibit explores the enduring presence and contributions of dogs as companions, workers and heroes in Native American and Western cultures.

Eiteiljorg Museum, 500 W. Washington St., $13, all-ages

8. First Friday: Girls Rock! Indianapolis Fundraiser

March 3, 10 p.m. Tunes from There Are Ghosts, Wife Patrol, Never Come Downs. Girls Rock! Indianapolis will have original artwork for sale as well as raffles and a silent auction! All proceeds benefit Girl Rock's summer camps and programs.

Pioneer Indy, 1110 Shelby St, $5, advance, $7 doors, 21+

9. Jeezy

March 4, 8 p.m. Don't hold me to this, but I'm 93 percent sure I can still wrap every single word of Jeezy's "Soul Survivor." Anyways, he stops in Indy with his seventh studio album Trap or Die 3.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., prices vary, all-ages

10. First Friday: March Monster Madness Opening Reception

March 3, 6 p.m. May it be basketball, art or beer, March is all about madness. This exhibit will feature monstrous artworks from the strange to fantastical. A great opportunity for the kids to enjoy a First Friday.

Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive, FREE, all-ages