Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of March 1

City-County Council

Citizens

To the 17 members of the city-county council who voted to pass the mass transit tax — thank you for listening to the will of the people and voting to move Indianapolis into the 21st century.

Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond

Citizen

We recognize right along with you that old white men in government spend too much time telling women in the state of Indiana what needs to be done with their bodies. If only they spent that time on protecting women from rape and assault and teaching all young people about consent.

53 representatives

Jerks

...Alas Rep. Lawson's request wasn't heeded. The House passed an insane "abortion reversal" bill 53-41 on Monday, requiring doctors who perform abortions to inform patients about an unproven, experimental procedure with no scientific evidence backing it up to "reverse" a medical abortion. Pay attention to women and scientists, please.