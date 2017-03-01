Search
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of March 1

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 2:32 PM

circlecitizencircle_jerk.png


Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net.

City-County Council
Citizens

click to enlarge flag_of_indianapolis.svg.png

To the 17 members of the city-county council who voted to pass the mass transit tax — thank you for listening to the will of the people and voting to move Indianapolis into the 21st century.

Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond
Citizen

click to enlarge lawson.jpg

We recognize right along with you that old white men in government spend too much time telling women in the state of Indiana what needs to be done with their bodies. If only they spent that time on protecting women from rape and assault and teaching all young people about consent.

53 representatives
Jerks

click to enlarge 1280px-statecapitolindiana.jpg

...Alas Rep. Lawson's request wasn't heeded. The House passed an insane "abortion reversal" bill 53-41 on Monday, requiring doctors who perform abortions to inform patients about an unproven, experimental procedure with no scientific evidence backing it up to "reverse" a medical abortion. Pay attention to women and scientists, please.


