Indianapolis named one of America’s Most Underrated Cities

Citing Indy's "booming craft beer scene and world-famous love for sporting events," Travel + Leisure readers ranked Indianapolis the 4th most underrated city in America.

And it's hard to argue their logic. With more than 30 breweries calling the Indy-area home, craft beer lovers can enjoy a cold brew in every part of the city.

Add Indy Eleven's emergence to the city's rich sports culture — the Indy 500 just celebrated its 100 birthday — and you can see why sports nuts love Indianapolis.

A revived Fountain Square, thriving music and arts scene and 8-mile Indianapolis Cultural Trail surely can't hurt either.

Don’t sleep on Indianapolis.