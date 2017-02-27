Search
Monday, February 27, 2017

Indianapolis named one of America’s Most Underrated Cities

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 11:20 AM

monumentcircle1.jpg

Citing Indy's "booming craft beer scene and world-famous love for sporting events," Travel + Leisure readers ranked Indianapolis the 4th most underrated city in America.

And it's hard to argue their logic. With more than 30 breweries calling the Indy-area home, craft beer lovers can enjoy a cold brew in every part of the city.

Add Indy Eleven's emergence to the city's rich sports culture — the Indy 500 just celebrated its 100 birthday — and you can see why sports nuts love Indianapolis.

A revived Fountain Square, thriving music and arts scene and 8-mile Indianapolis Cultural Trail surely can't hurt either.

Don’t sleep on Indianapolis.

