10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge 2016 Museum by Moonlight

1. Museum by Moonlight

Feb. 25, 8 p.m. No kids. All the fun. Explore five floors of the museum, including Dinosphere, ScienceWorks, the Chocolate Slide and more! I attended last year and highly recommend partaking in the silent disco among the dinosaurs. This event will sell out.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N Meridian St., $75 advance, $85 doors, 21+

2. Carnaval Brazil

Feb. 25, 10 p.m. Shout out to Cultural Cannibals, including our own Kyle Long, for hosting one of the best yearly parties. The IU Brazilian Ensemble and Flores do Samba will perform; traditional Brazilian food and bevs will be served; much dancing and fun will be had.

The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N College Ave., $15 advance, $20 doors, 21+

3. Empty Bowls Benefit

Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m. A ticket will get you a delicious bowl of chili and your very own handmade bowl. All proceeds benefit Exodus Refugee Immigration.

Fountain Square Clay Center, 950 Hosbrook St., $20, all-ages

Cliff Duterville

Model: Lakisha Williams for the Black Girl Majestic fashion show

4. Black Girl Majestic

Feb. 26, 7 p.m. This fashion show is centered on the Black Girl Magic movement — a celebration of Black womanhood. Pieces from Loves Hangover, Boomerang BTQ, 28 Boutique and many more.

Tube Factory artspace, 1125 Cruft St, $15, all-ages

5. Dan Nichols

Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. If you’re as concerned as we are about the wave of threats and intimidation focused on Jewish Community Centers across the US, a good way to show your support is to show up at a performance by a Jewish musician. We recommend Dan Nichols.

Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 North Meridian St., $10-$18, all-ages

click to enlarge Good soccer and great sunsets

6. Indy Eleven vs. Butler Bulldogs

Feb. 24, 5 p.m. Soccer season is back. Members of the Indy Eleven front office have been busy in the offseason, applying for an MLS bid late last month, but the team will continue to play in the NASL in 2017. They return to the pitch Friday for their first preseason match of the new year.

Butler Bowl, 510 W 49th St., prices vary, all-ages

click to enlarge

7. Lily & Madeleine

Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Hoosier natives Lily & Madeleine return home with their latest album Keep It Together in tow. Keller&Cole opens.

8. Black Maria

Feb. 24-26, times vary. Eclectic Pond's latest production follows an Indy police officer on the day of Jack Johnson's "great white hope fight" in 1910

Wheeler Arts, 1035 Sanders St, prices vary, all-ages

9. Wild Soup Fundraiser

Feb. 26, noon. Enjoy wild soups and breads made and donated by the White Pine Community. There will also be a silent auction and school open house with all proceeds to the centers' Ethan Runnels Scholarship Fund.

White Pine Wilderness Academy, 841 W 53rd St., prices vary, all-ages

10. Dinner: A romance in four courses

Feb. 26, 7 p.m. Combining Mesh's diverse menu with NoExit Performance's talent, guests will be treated to a four course meal carefully crafted and inspired by a four-act performance.

Mesh on Mass, 725 Massachusetts Ave, $100, all-ages