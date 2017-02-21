Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Hoosiers encouraged to sign up for Do Not Call list

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge phones.jpg

I hate phone scammers. You hate phone scammers. We all hate phone scammers.

Help yourself from getting scammed by signing up for the Office of the Indiana Attorney General's “Do Not Call” list. The first of four registration deadlines is midnight tonight.

“I’m proud of our efforts to bring awareness to the Do Not Call list, but we still have one more day to get Hoosiers registered on this list. We want to see more than 200,000 Hoosiers registered,” Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said. “Reach out to your family members, friends, and coworkers – tell a fellow Hoosier walking down the street. Make sure you and everyone you know is registered by the end of today.”

More than 170,000 Hoosiers have already registered, the most in the first quarter since 2011. Hoosiers who still need to sign up for the Do Not Call list can call 317-493-2349 or visit IndianaConsumer.com.

Signing up will help you avoid calls from telemarketers beginning April 1.

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Bitter Truth: Bitters Cocktail Class

Best Bet: The Bitter Truth: Bitters Cocktail Class

$40

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • February 15-21, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation