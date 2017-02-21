Hoosiers encouraged to sign up for Do Not Call list

click to enlarge

I hate phone scammers. You hate phone scammers. We all hate phone scammers.

Help yourself from getting scammed by signing up for the Office of the Indiana Attorney General's “Do Not Call” list. The first of four registration deadlines is midnight tonight.

“I’m proud of our efforts to bring awareness to the Do Not Call list, but we still have one more day to get Hoosiers registered on this list. We want to see more than 200,000 Hoosiers registered,” Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said. “Reach out to your family members, friends, and coworkers – tell a fellow Hoosier walking down the street. Make sure you and everyone you know is registered by the end of today.”

More than 170,000 Hoosiers have already registered, the most in the first quarter since 2011. Hoosiers who still need to sign up for the Do Not Call list can call 317-493-2349 or visit IndianaConsumer.com.

Signing up will help you avoid calls from telemarketers beginning April 1.