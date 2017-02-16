10 things to do this weekend

Tim McLaughlin

Cyrus Youngman and the Kingfishers will play at Protect the Arts concert

1. Protect the Arts concert

Feb. 19, noon. This show aims to highlight the essential role the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities play in public life. More than 20 musicians and 10 visual artist will be present.

2. Circle City Donut Dash 5K

Feb. 18, 9 a.m. There's a 5K where you drink beer every stop. There's a 5K where you run through inflatables. There's a 5K where you participate in different physical activities. Then there's this 5K, where you down a dozen delicious glazed donuts. May the glaze be with you.

Teachers' Treasures, Inc., 1800 E 10th St, prices vary, all-ages

3. Black Violin

Feb. 18, 8 p.m. This Fort Lauderdale violin-playing duo makes mashups I can really endorse: hip-hop and classical genres into "classical boom." Peep the video below to see for yourself.

Clowes Memorial Hall, 4602 Sunset Ave., prices vary, all-ages

4. We All Belong Here Rally

Feb. 18, 1 p.m. Community leaders from local non-profit and grassroots organizations will gather in solidarity with immigrants and refugees traveling to and residing in Indiana.

North Side, Monument Circle, FREE, all-ages

5. Angel Burlesque Vagina Show, remounted

Feb. 17-18, 9 p.m. A celebration of all things related to a woman’s glorious lady bits.

Theatre on the Square (TOTS), 627 Massachusetts Ave., $15 advance, $20 doors, 21+

6. Sinking Ship's six-year anniversary

Feb. 17, all-day. Drink six beers to celebrate this awesome SoBro bar.

4923 N College Ave., FREE, 21+

7. Musical Tribute to Cynthia Lanye

Feb. 17, 5 p.m. Longtime Layne collaborators Rob Dixon, Reggie Bishop and Kenny Phelps will honor the legendary local singer at this tribute show. Layne passed way in 2015.

The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N College Ave., prices vary, 21+

8. Ales from the Crypt

Feb. 18, 6 p.m. "Experience the awakening of four distinguished beers laid to rest, entombed in bourbon barrels deep within the crypt below Indiana City." A spooky beer tasting sounds quite intriguing.

Indiana City Beer, 24 Shelby St, $50, 21+

9. Murat Movie Night

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. The Indy Fuel Pit Crew along with mascot Nitro will be on-site to celebrate as they screen The Mighty Ducks & Cutting Edge.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., $10, all-ages

10. Indiana Motorcycle Expo

Feb. 17-19, times vary. The largest assembly of motorcycles, dealers, gear and accessory vendors you’ll find anywhere.

Exposition Hall, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., prices vary, all-ages