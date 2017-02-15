Search
/Slash

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Eat/Drink/Do - Ali Solcum of Planned Parenthood

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:40 PM

010417_eatdrinkdo_570x380_web.png
Ali Solcum spends her days as the communication director for Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky and as a leader in Women4Change. Organizing protests and civic actions and protecting women's health institutions is exhausting, so we asked Ali some of her favorite places to recharge and grab a bite and a much-needed drink around Indy.
click to enlarge Ali Solcum is the communication director for Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky.
  • Ali Solcum is the communication director for Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky.

Eat - I love food. That makes it hard to pick just one place! Breakfast? I have a major crush on the sourdough toast at Café Patachou. And the bacon at Olly's. Lunch? I always try to schedule meetings at Tea's Me Café. Dinner? Marco's is one of the best hidden gems in the city.

Drink - The bourbon punch at The Eagle in the summer on the patio is a must-have, and in the winter, Mass Ave Wine is where you might find me on a cold night.

Do - Reading is my passion. Any time I pop into Indy Reads Books or the Central Library, I can lose myself for hours in the stories I find. In my dream home, I would have walls and walls of books. No television, just books.

About The Author

Emily Taylor

Emily Taylor
Bio:
 Emily is the arts editor at NUVO, where she covers everything from visual art to comedy. In fact she is probably at a theater production right now. Before joining the ranks here, she worked for Indianapolis Monthly and Gannett. You can find her thoughts about Indy scattered throughout the NUVO arts section and... more

