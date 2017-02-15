Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Eat/Drink/Do - Ali Solcum of Planned Parenthood
Posted
By Emily Taylor
on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:40 PM
Ali Solcum spends her days as the communication director for Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky and as a leader in Women4Change. Organizing protests and civic actions and protecting women's health institutions is exhausting, so we asked Ali some of her favorite places to recharge and grab a bite and a much-needed drink around Indy.
click to enlarge
Eat -
-
Ali Solcum is the communication director for Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky.
I love food. That makes it hard to pick just one place! Breakfast? I have a major crush on the sourdough toast at Café Patachou. And the bacon at Olly's. Lunch? I always try to schedule meetings at Tea's Me Café. Dinner? Marco's is one of the best hidden gems in the city.
Drink -
The bourbon punch at The Eagle in the summer on the patio is a must-have, and in the winter, Mass Ave Wine is where you might find me on a cold night.
Do -
Reading is my passion. Any time I pop into Indy Reads Books or the Central Library, I can lose myself for hours in the stories I find. In my dream home, I would have walls and walls of books. No television, just books.
Tags: Eat/Drink/Do, Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky, Ali Solcum, Image