Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of February 15

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Citizen

One month on the job and Gov. Holcomb is illustrating how to be fair in governance. He pardoned Keith Cooper and declared an emergency disaster for East Chicago's lead contamination problems. His predecessor refused to do either, despite the dramatic effects those simple actions would have on the minority lives involved. Kudos to Holcomb for common sense justice.

Marion County Sheriff's Department

Jerk

The sheriff's department is a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU alleging the department voluntarily held undocumented immigrants without charges at the request of federal officials. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Citizen

During another immigration rally, Mayor Hogsett announced he would work with the city-county council to pass a resolution forbidding the use of city-county resources to enforce federal directives proven to be unconstitutional or discriminatory like unlawful Immigration Code Enforcement holds.