10 things to do this weekend

1.

Feb. 10-12, times vary. We got no troubles // Life is the bubbles // Under the sea (Under the sea) // Under the sea (Under the sea)

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., prices vary, all-ages

click to enlarge DAISY!

2.

Feb. 10-12, times vary. We've been posting our fair share of puppy pics on our Instagram lately, but this is your best opportunity to see a ton of cute dogs in one place at the same.

West Pavilion at Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E 38th St, Adults $5, 12 and under FREE, all-ages

3. Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Feb. 10, 10 p.m. Caldwell/Crouch/Test, Bedforms and Raw Image will perform at this benefit for PPINK. Yes, we still have to fundraise for basic women's healthcare in 2017.

State Street Pub, 243 N. State Ave., $5, 21+

4. Meet the Artists XXIX Gala Reception

Feb. 11, 5:45 p.m. Chat with the artists whose works are found throughout Central Library and enjoy on-stage performances of music, dance, gospel singing, comedy and the spoken word.

Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair Street, FREE, all-ages

5. Beer & Ballet III

Feb. 10-11, 7:30 p.m. Ballet Theatre of Indiana and Sun King Brewing team up for one of the more unique events in the city. Sip on an Osiris while watching talented dancers.

Athenæum, 401 E Michigan St, $25, all-ages

Submitted Photo

Bashiri Asad

6. Bashiri Asad: Luther Vandross Tribute

Feb. 10, 5 p.m. Got a lovah and no Valentine's Day plans? Seeking a lovah? For the lovey-dovey and lovelorn among you, Bashiri Asa has the show for you: a tribute to Luther Vandross filled with your favorite soul classics and some Asad originals, too.

The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave., $20-30, 21+

7. Oscar nominated short films

Feb. 10, times vary. See this year’s Academy Award nominees on the big screen. Films include “Borrowed Time," “Pearl," “Piper” and many more.

Keystone Art Cinema, 702 Keystone Crossing #219, prices vary, all-ages

8. Centerpoint Brewing Grand Opening

Feb. 11, 3 p.m. Head to the Circle City Industrial Complex and taste some new brews. Snag southwestern style food with a kick Cosmic Chrome Cafe. Listen to tunes from Straight Up Chumps. Just have an overall great time.

1125 E Brookside Ave, Ste B2, FREE, 21+

9. 7th Annual Indy Winter Blues Fest

Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Blind Boy and the CNI Dawgs, Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, Gordon Bonham Blues Band and Midnight Django Knight all perform.

Wayne Bertsch

10. IMA Horticulture Symposium

Feb. 11, 8:30 a.m. Discover powerful alternatives to traditional plantings, the quintessential spring flowering tree, and other favorites to create diverse, resilient, beautiful, and ecologically sound landscapes.

Indianapolis Museum of Art, 4000 Michigan Road, prices vary, all-ages