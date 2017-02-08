Search
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Eat/Drink/Do - Chris Kilander of Kaffeine Coffee

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 5:17 PM

010417_eatdrinkdo_570x380_web.png

Chris Kilander has been working in the coffee world for over 18 years. He and his wife Amanda own Kaffeine Coffee Co. which they ran as a food truck for years until opening a brick-and-mortar shop Downtown last year. For a guy that brews some of the most interesting styles of coffee in the city — including their authentic Vietnamese coffee which is part of Yelp’s month long event Phobruary — Chris admits he doesn’t have the most adventurous palate, but his taste for pizza is on point.

click to enlarge Chris Kilander runs Kaffeine Coffee near Mass Ave. - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo
  • Chris Kilander runs Kaffeine Coffee near Mass Ave.
Eat - "I would say we have been really impressed with Pizzology and Union 50."

Drink -  "I really do not drink alcohol, so of course, coffee. But if I did, I would choose Libertine or a cider house." [Editors note: Like the newly opened Ash & Elm Cidery]

Do -  "When I'm not working or doing family stuff, I like to check out other art galleries or explore the industrial parts of the city that have not been developed yet."

