Eat/Drink/Do - Chris Kilander of Kaffeine Coffee

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

Chris Kilander runs Kaffeine Coffee near Mass Ave.

Chris Kilander has been working in the coffee world for over 18 years. He and his wife Amanda own Kaffeine Coffee Co. which they ran as a food truck for years until opening a brick-and-mortar shop Downtown last year. For a guy that brews some of the most interesting styles of coffee in the city — including their authentic Vietnamese coffee which is part of Yelp’s month long event Phobruary — Chris admits he doesn’t have the most adventurous palate, but his taste for pizza is on point.I would say we have been really impressed with Pizzology and Union 50.""I really do not drink alcohol, so of course, coffee. But if I did, I would choose Libertine or a cider house.""When I'm not working or doing family stuff, I like to check out other art galleries or explore the industrial parts of the city that have not been developed yet."