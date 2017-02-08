Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of February 8

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso

Jerk

Soliday's Twitter response to a constituent's criticism of a bill he wrote is beyond childish. "Not nearly as a stupid as you are!" Real classy there, Ed.

click to enlarge

Don Brown, Indianapolis entrepreneur

Citizen

To that constituent: Thank you for being an informed citizen, publicly opposing bills you think are bad for Indiana and for uncovering the childlike behavior of Statehouse representatives.

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN)

Jerk

Hey Susan: Holding three-minute one-on-one meetings instead of a town-hall meeting means it's all about you instead of listening to your constituents and discussing the issues.