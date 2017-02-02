Search
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of February 1

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:43 PM

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net.

U. S. Senator Joe Donnelly
Citizen

Joe Donnelly (holding the microphone) spoke at the #ResistTheList Rally at the Indianapolis International Airport.
  • Katherine Coplen
  • Joe Donnelly (holding the microphone) spoke at the #ResistTheList Rally at the Indianapolis International Airport.

U. S. Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) spoke passionately at the Indianapolis International Airport about the grossly overreaching and racist intent of President Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries. Thank you, Senator, for standing up and speaking out for what is right.

U.S. Senator Todd Young
Jerk

todd_young.jpg

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-IN) issued a statement about the immigrant ban essentially supporting the policy. The statement says nothing about the people who have already been granted legal status who now sit in limbo, or the refugees who have already been vetted.

Everyday residents
Citizen

To all of you who showed up to various protests at airports around the country, to all of the various faith organizations and community organizers that mobilized to create meaningful and peaceful protests, and to those who stayed glued to social media and the news to keep up to date and share information with others— thank you for standing up and speaking out. This is what democracy looks like.

Slideshow
#ResisttheList rally at Indianapolis International Airport
#ResisttheList rally at Indianapolis International Airport

#ResisttheList rally at Indianapolis International Airport

Indianapolis joined the list of cities across the nation with a protest targeting Trump's executive order that permanently bans the resettlement of Syrian refugees, as well as the resettlement and emigration of residents and refugees of seven predominantly Muslim countries. Speakers included Senator Joe Donnelly and Representative Andre Carson, as well as a host of local faith leaders.

By Katherine Coplen

Click to View 29 slides


