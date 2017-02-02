10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge NUVO file photo

Winterfest 2016

1. Winterfest

Feb 4, 3 p.m. 101 breweries. That's a lot of 3 ounce pours. Get a sober driver, a Lyft, or hop on an IndyGo bus because this event will have you feeling real good real quick. Stop by the NUVO GIF booth in between pours.

Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., SOLD OUT, 21+

Submitted Photo

Metavari

2. Metavari Release Show

Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. You can stream Metavari’s new album here before he plays it at his album release show in Fountain Square. Marcus Alan Ward and Dream Chief will open.

The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave Suite 4, FREE, 21+

3. First Friday: Museum of the Real and Odd Opening

Feb. 3, 6 p.m. Get real. Get odd. Get real odd. Curated by Jeremy Efroymson, this exhibit feature 13 artists from around the country who are presenting new work.

Tube Factory Artspace, 1125 S. Cruft St., FREE, all-ages

4. National Kitten Bowl IV

Feb. 4, 10 a.m. Cats and kittens of all sizes, shapes, colors, and ages will be available for the reduced adoption fee of $10. Each adopted kitten will go home with a goodie bag filled with treats, toys, and food. Indianapolis Animal Care Services, 2600 South Harding Street, FREE, all-ages

5. Meet your Congresswoman: Susan Brooks

Feb. 4, 8 a.m. Get informed.

The Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave. (Anderson), FREE, all-ages

6. First Friday: RED Opening

Feb. 3, 5 p.m. This exhibit encourages artists to explore the range of emotions, symbolism and varied meanings of this powerful expressive color. Raymond James Stutz Arts Gallery, 212 W. 10th St., FREE, all-ages

7. No Fascist USA: Organizing Rally

Feb. 4, 3 p.m. Join the Socialist Party in an organizational rally aimed at establishing collective action and mobilization against right-wing nationalist policies under President Trump.

Indiana State House, 200 W Washington St, FREE, all-ages

8. Sirius Blvck, Chives, Grxzz, Grief Seeds

Feb. 5, 9 p.m. This is a great reason — or excuse — to dip out of your Super Bowl party a little early.

State Street Pub, 243 N. State Ave., $5, 21+

9. Chris D'Elia

Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Forget about Trump for a few hours and laugh your face off.

Old National Centre, 502 N New Jersey St, SOLD OUT, all-ages

10. 3rd Annual Buckaroo Bash

Feb. 3, 8 p.m. Another excellent Barfly Bash, this time in honor of the delicious Buck Owens. On deck: Bakersfield Bound, America’s #1 Buck Owens Tribute Band, supposedly, plus the Burning Mules and special surprises, we guess.

Radio Radio, 1119 E. Prospect St, $7, 21+