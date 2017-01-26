10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge

1. Art & Soul Kickoff Celebration

Jan. 28, 12:15 p.m. Art & Soul celebrates empowerment through the arts. This kickoff celebration features an African drumming procession, a jazz tribute to President Obama, an inspirational dance performance by Krash Krew Dance and an art exhibition by featured artist Tiffany Marie Parker.

Indianapolis Artsgarden, 110 W Washington St, FREE, all-ages

2. Souper Bowls 2017

Jan. 28, 11:30 a.m. Some of Indy's top chefs compete to see whose soup reigns supreme, and it's up to YOU to decide who wins. Taste all the soups, and vote for your favorite.

Second Helpings, 1121 Southeastern Ave., $10, all-ages

3. Indy's Bacon Fest 2017

Jan. 28, noon. Taste bacon and pork inspired dishes from some of the best restaurants and chefs in the Indianapolis area.

The Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S Capitol Ave, prices vary, all-ages

4. Fountain Square Brewery's 5th Anniversary Celebration

Jan. 28, 6 p.m. Taste an avalanche of beers (including Grandpa's Cough Medicine, No One Rides Free, Soulless IPA, S'Moreter Porter, Hot For Teacher, Mild Adriatic, and Pina Colada Pilsner) while listening to tunes from Tommy and 800 lb Gorilla.

1301 Barth Ave, FREE, 21+

click to enlarge Stacy Kagiwada

5. Naptown Roller Derby Season Opener

Jan. 28, 5 p.m. NRD open their 11th season with a new name and a return to their old home.

Blue Ribbon Pavilion, Indiana State Fairgrounds, E 38th St, prices vary, all-ages

6. Nahko and Medicine for the People

Jan. 29, 8 p.m. From when I saw Nahko in late 2014: "[His voice] reminded me of someone crying out for help, yet offering advice to those in need of help at the same time. It’s a direct correlation to Nahko’s lyrics, which offer a strong message to those struggling with life’s biggest questions."

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., prices vary, all-ages

7. Sara Watkins

Jan. 27, 8 p.m. Originally scheduled to perform at The Warehouse in Carmel, Watkins' show was graciously picked up by the Old National Center after The Warehouse unexpectedly closed on Wednesday. Per Watkins' Twitter, all previously bought tickets will be honored.

Old National Centre, 502 N New Jersey St, prices vary, all-ages

Michael Carano

8. Jimmy Pardo

Jan. 27-28, times vary. This is what Pardo had to saw about The Comedy Attic: "It is one of my favorite clubs in the country. From day one, the guy who owns it has booked what he wanted and booked according to his sensibilities; and he hasn't booked the acts that he was told he should book. So to that end, he has really educated that town on great comedy."

The Comedy Attic, 123 S Walnut St. (Bloomington), prices vary, 21+

9. Little Shop of Horrors

Jan. 27-29, times vary. This hilarious, campy, dark comedy with a science fiction twist is directed by Maria Matters.

Footlite Musicals, 1847 N Alabama St., prices vary, all-ages

10. Introduction To Permaculture Design

Jan. 28, noon. In this three hour workshop you will explore how permaculture design increases abundance and resilience in the home and community. The goal is to move beyond sustainability into regeneration: clean water, healthy soils, bountiful forests, seeds for the next generation.

White Pine Wilderness Academy, 841 W 53rd St, all-ages