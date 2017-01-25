Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Eat/Drink/Do: A Colts double-hitter
Posted
By Brian Weiss
on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 1:15 PM
Editor's note: Every week, NUVO chats up an Indy notable with a super simple set of questions: What do they most like to eat, drink and do in Hoosierlandia? This week, we feature
two Colts players.
As much as we'd love to be writing about how the Colts are preparing for Super Bowl LI, we'll settle for a short chat with offensive tackle Joe Reitz and tight end Jack Doyle. Both Reitz and Doyle were born in Indianapolis and named all-state football players during their high school playing days. Oddly enough, they each entered the NFL as undrafted free agents before joining the Colts. Here are a few things the Hoosiers love about the Circle City — but in brief, because these guys have to get back to training.
click to enlarge
JACK EATS: Jockamo's Pizza
JOE EATS: Sullivan's Steakhouse
JACK DRINKS: Sun King Brewing
JOE DRINKS: Milkshakes from Handel's
JACK DOES: Indianapolis 500/Indiana Pacers/Indianapolis Zoo
JOE DOES: Going to the Indianapolis Zoo and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis with my family
Tags: eat drink do, indianapolis colts, Handels, Image