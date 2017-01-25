Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Eat/Drink/Do: A Colts double-hitter

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 1:15 PM

010417_eatdrinkdo_570x380_web.png
Editor's note: Every week, NUVO chats up an Indy notable with a super simple set of questions: What do they most like to eat, drink and do in Hoosierlandia? This week, we feature two Colts players.

As much as we'd love to be writing about how the Colts are preparing for Super Bowl LI, we'll settle for a short chat with offensive tackle Joe Reitz and tight end Jack Doyle. Both Reitz and Doyle were born in Indianapolis and named all-state football players during their high school playing days. Oddly enough, they each entered the NFL as undrafted free agents before joining the Colts. Here are a few things the Hoosiers love about the Circle City — but in brief, because these guys have to get back to training. 

click to enlarge sunkingbeers.jpg

JACK EATS: Jockamo's Pizza

JOE EATS: Sullivan's Steakhouse

JACK DRINKS: Sun King Brewing

JOE DRINKS: Milkshakes from Handel's

JACK DOES: Indianapolis 500/Indiana Pacers/Indianapolis Zoo

JOE DOES: Going to the Indianapolis Zoo and The Children's Museum of Indianapolis with my family


Tags: , , ,

Related Locations

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Girl Develop It 2-Year Anniversary Celebration

Best Bet: Girl Develop It 2-Year Anniversary Celebration

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 25-31, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation