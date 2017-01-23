Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of January 23

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of people who've really outdone themselves. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net.
Jerk: Representative Jim Lucas , R-D69
In response to the massive protests in Indianapolis, D.C. And all over the world, Rep. Jim Lucas (R-D69) posted a tasteless meme of a young female protester getting pepper-sprayed in the face by a police officer captioned with the phrase “PARTICIPATION TROPHIES: NOW IN LIQUID FORM!” Not the way to represent the thousands of Hoosier women who marched for equality, this weekend, Representative.
Jerk: State Senator Jack Sandlin, R-D36
Perhaps taking a cue from his fellow General Assembly member, Rep. Jack Sandlin (R-D36) explained away the tasteless meme he posted of protesting women captioned “IN ONE DAY, TRUMP GOT MORE FAT WOMEN OUT WALKING THAN MICHELLE OBAMA DID IN 8 YEARS,” with the classic “I got hacked” excuse. (To be more exact, he "is unclear how it ended up on his page." If you can't operate Facebook sharing, Senator, perhaps you should shy away from posts criticizing your constituents' exercising — yep, pun intended — their constitutional rights.
Circle Citizen(s):Thousands of marching Hoosiers
Speaking of those literally millions of women who marched across the world to insist upon equality … we salute you,
Hoosier women, who joined the contingent and showed up for women's rights on Saturday in a peaceful, effective protest. This is what democracy looks like.