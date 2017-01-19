10 things to do this weekend

Joey Smith

Part of Team Hi-Fi, from right: Sam O'Connor, Erin Laird, Spencer Hooks, Josh Baker, Wesley Heaton, Tad Durham, Brian Presnell

1. Hi-Fi Grand (Re)Opening

Jan. 20, 8 p.m. The new and improved Hi-Fi has doubled in size, added their own bathrooms and increased the number of taps at the bar. Celebrate that awesomeness at this show featuring Otis Gibbs and Amy Lashley.

1043 Virginia Ave Suite 4, $13 advance, $15 doors, 21+

2. Women's March on Washington: Indianapolis

Jan. 21, 11 a.m. Can't make it to Washington this weekend? Don't worry: Indianapolis — and other Indiana cities — are hosting 'Sister Marches.' We'll also have a portion of Indy's event live on our Facebook page, if you're busy Saturday.

Indiana State House, 200 W Washington St, FREE, all-ages

3. HopCat's 9th Anniversary Party

Jan. 21, all day. Yours truly will be participating in the crack fries eating contest—eat as many fries as you possibly can in six minutes. The $5 entry fee will be matched by HopCat and donated to Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. You'll be able to watch the craziness live on NUVO's Facebook page. They'll also be pouring a plethora of special beers.

6280 N College Ave, FREE, all-ages

4. Disney On Ice

Jan. 20-22, times vary. The perfect event for the little ones. All their favorite Disney characters in one place.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St, prices vary, all-ages

5. Fantastic Food Fest

Jan. 21-22, times vary. This is a culinary celebration featuring hundreds of food exhibitors, cooking demos, tastings, workshops, book signings and appearances by TV food personalities. *Crosses fingers that Rachel Ray makes an appearance.*

Champions Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E 38th St., prices vary, all-ages

6. Indianapolis Winter Magic Festval

Jan. 20-22, times vary.

IndyFringe Theatre, 719 E. St. Clair St., prices vary, all-ages

7. Flat12 Sixth Anniversary Beer Fest

Jan. 21, all day. This event will feature more than 30+ beers including barrel-aged, sour, cask, specialty brews and bombers, live music from the The Innocent Boys, and Hoagies and Hops food specials including a variety of their brand new cheesesteaks.

414 Dorman St, FREE, 21+

8. Polar Bear Pedal with Mayor Hogsett

Jan. 21, 8 a.m. While snow on the ground is highly unlikely, temperatures for this event should be in the low 30s. Put on an extra layer of clothing and bike your way through Indianapolis.

IndyCog, 242 E Market St, prices vary, all-ages

9. Muppet Treasure Island

Jan. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. The Muppets take on the classic treasure hunt novel.

Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St. (Franklin), prices vary, all-ages

10. The Wailers

Jan. 20, 9 p.m. Scratch that reggae itch you just can’t quite reach when you’re listening to Bob Marley in your dorm room on repeat at peak volume. They spent a large part of last year on a tour with a reunited lineup featuring past members like Aston Barett, Jr., Al Anderson and Tyrone Downie.

The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave., $25 advance, $30 doors, 21+