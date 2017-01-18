Search
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Eat/Drink/Do with Indy Fuel's Alex Wideman

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED PHOTO
  • Provided Photo

After spending two years in Indianapolis as a member of the Indiana Ice, 25-year-old Indy Fuel forward Alex Wideman is no stranger to Indy. The left-handed sharpshooter moved back to the Circle City late last year, joining the Fuel for the 2016-2017 season. Leading the Fuel in goals (12) and assists (16), Wideman earned a spot on the ECHL All-Star roster. He also earned the privilege of filling out this week's questionnaire. The Fuel take on the Toledo Walleyes and Cincinnati Cyclones this weekend at Indiana Farmer Coliseum.

3 SISTERS CAFE
  • 3 Sisters Cafe
EAT "3 Sisters Cafe in Broad Ripple is probably my favorite place to eat so far in Indy. Lunch sandwiches are really good, but they have a great brunch menu, which I go to quite a bit."

DRINK "Tin Roof Downtown has been a blast. I like live bands and they have had some good ones play on the weekends. We had our rookie party there and the staff there did a great job setting everything up. "

DO "I haven't actually gotten out of my car and walked up to the Monument Downtown, but I drove by it multiple times during the holidays and it was really cool with the lights and the buildings around it decorated."

Comments

