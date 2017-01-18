Eat/Drink/Do with Indy Fuel's Alex Wideman

click to enlarge Provided Photo

3 Sisters Cafe

After spending two years in Indianapolis as a member of the Indiana Ice, 25-year-old Indy Fuel forward Alex Wideman is no stranger to Indy. The left-handed sharpshooter moved back to the Circle City late last year, joining the Fuel for the 2016-2017 season. Leading the Fuel in goals (12) and assists (16), Wideman earned a spot on the ECHL All-Star roster. He also earned the privilege of filling out this week's questionnaire. The Fuel take on the Toledo Walleyes and Cincinnati Cyclones this weekend at Indiana Farmer Coliseum."3 Sisters Cafe in Broad Ripple is probably my favorite place to eat so far in Indy. Lunch sandwiches are really good, but they have a great brunch menu, which I go to quite a bit."Tin Roof Downtown has been a blast. I like live bands and they have had some good ones play on the weekends. We had our rookie party there and the staff there did a great job setting everything up. ""I haven't actually gotten out of my car and walked up to the Monument Downtown, but I drove by it multiple times during the holidays and it was really cool with the lights and the buildings around it decorated."