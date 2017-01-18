Search
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of January 18

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 10:05 AM

circlecitizencircle_jerk.png

Circle Jerk: Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis

The Speaker of the House is the author of HB 1005, which seeks to turn the elected Superintendent of Public Instruction to an appointed secretary of education in 2021. It also seeks to repeal the requirement of a 2-year minimum Indiana residency. It makes no sense to allow a non-Hoosier to run the education system in the state when non-Hoosier teachers have to jump through unnecessary hoops just to teach here.

Circle Jerk: Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville

Rep. Borders is the author of HB 1361, which can only be described as an unnecessary attack on transgender Hoosiers. The bill doesn't solve any problems. All it does is create a rather large barrier to prevent transgender people from being who they are.

click to enlarge Rep Cindy Kirchhofer
  • Rep Cindy Kirchhofer

Circle Citizen: Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer, R-Beech Grove

Kirchhofer — as chair of the House Public Health committee — publicly announced that she will not call HB 1361 for a hearing. This announcement effectively kills the bill this session allowing transgender Hoosiers and advocates to breathe a sigh of relief.


Comments

