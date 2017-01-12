Search
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Our Hoosier senators in D.C. at work ... on something that doesn't matter at all

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Senators Todd Young (left) and Joe Donnelly (right) from Indiana.
  • U.S. Senators Todd Young (left) and Joe Donnelly (right) from Indiana.

In a show of bipartisanship, Senators Joe Donnelly, D-IN, and Todd Young, R-IN, released a video patting each other on the back for their success in getting the Government Publishing Office (GPO) to change the official nickname of Indiana residents from "Indianans" to "Hoosiers" in the new federal government style guide.


This video was recorded on a day when the U.S. Senate:
  • Conducted confirmation hearings for members of President-elect Trump's "Cabinet of Deplorables," specifically Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions;
  • And began the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act in a late night "vote-a-rama" that advanced the budget resolution forward while voting down amendments including 1) preexisting condition coverage 2) contraception coverage 3) maternity health care provisions 4) coverage for adult children until age 26 5) expanding resources for hospitals in rural areas, among others.
Let's not forget how our nation is considering the the realization that Russia is even more of a threat to our nation's security than our president-elect chooses to realize; that the president-elect only has respect for press organizations that shed him in a positive light; that the president-elect's solution for his existing conflicts of interest regarding his business ties are still extremely ethically questionable; and that we are exactly eight days away from inauguration day.

To their credit, both Donnelly and Young sent letters to the GPO last year after various press publications and other entities questioned from where the "Indianan" designation originated. The GPO maintains an official style guide of names, nicknames, titles, spellings, etc. of things that would appear in official government documents. The guide serves as a resource for lobby groups, national press and public relations agencies and others who are looking the right term or title in their documentation.

We are all for bipartisanship and working together to get things done for the greater good.

But this is like bragging about killing a gnat while a man-eating tiger is staring at you and ready to pounce.

Comments

About The Author

NUVO Editors

