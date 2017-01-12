Search
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of January 11

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 8:52 AM

Circle Citizen: Maggie Lewis

This week, City-County Council president Maggie Lewis introduced an ordinance that would create a tax designed to fund mass transit in Marion County. It's the referendum that Marion County voters approved of by 59.36 percent. Thanks to Councillor Lewis — and the eight other councilors who signed on as co-sponsors — Indianapolis is one step closer to modernization.

  • Former U.S. Senator Dan Coats

Circle Jerk: Dan Coats

Not only did Indiana's sitting senators Coats and Donnelly (plus newcomer Todd Young) not speak out publicly against the appointments of the openly racist Steve Bannon and Jeff Sessions after their November appointments, but Coats, who ended his term earlier this month, accepted an appointment in Trump's Cabinet of Deplorables himself. He will serve as Director of National Intelligence, if confirmed by the Senate.

Circle Citizen: Meryl Streep

Kudos to Ms. Streep for sticking up for journalists and saying what needed to be said about the current state of our national politics at the Golden Globes Sunday night. (She's also married to a Hoosier. BONUS!)


