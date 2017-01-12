10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge Ted Somerville

A standoff between Globetrotter and referee in 2014

1. Harlem Globetrotters

Jan. 14, noon. Combine crazy basketball skills with hilarious comedy and you get the Harlem Globetrotters. This yearly tradition celebration is great for kids and parents alike. And if you're lucky you might even get the chance to be a part of the show!

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St., prices vary, all-ages

2. Musical Family Tree Grand Opening

Jan. 13, 8 p.m. Musical Family Tree has slowly but surely moved into Joyful Noise Recordings' beautiful space at the Murphy Arts Center, and this weekend, they're officially flinging the doors open. The all-ages space will host Clint Breeze and The Groove, Barley Pops and the EP in a Weekend band (featuring Caleb McCoach, Sir Deja Doog and Vess Ruhtenberg). Entry is $5, but pony up for $10 or $15 and you'll get a random local Indiana CD or vinyl record, respectively.

1043 Virginia Ave, Ste. 206, prices vary, all-ages

3. Music of the Earth Festival

Jan. 13-14, times vary. Music director Krzysztof Urbański presents a mid-winter festival of musical masterworks inspired by the amazing planet we call home.

Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, prices vary, all-ages

4. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Through Feb. 4, times vary. Cultures clash and family ties are tested in this witty and thoughtful look into the power of the human heart.

Indiana Repertory Theatre, 140 W. Washington St., prices vary, all-ages

5. 19th Annual MLK Community Festival

Jan. 14, 11 a.m. A community festival to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy music, art-making, poetry, peace games, family yoga and much more!

Christian Theological Seminary, 1000 W 42nd St, FREE, all-ages

click to enlarge The always entertaining Andy D

6. Andy D, Sirius Blvck, John Stamps

Jan. 14, 10:30 p.m. Three of Indy's best artists performing at the same place on the same evening. Count us in.

Pioneer Indy, 1110 Shelby St, $7, 21+

7. Hearthside Suppers

Jan. 13-15, 6 p.m. Help prepare, serve and eat a candlelight feast that would have been common in the early 19th century.

Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, $65, recommended for ages 10+

8. Indy Writers Resist reading

Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. A diverse group of two dozen local writers including Angela Jackson-Brown, Mitchell L.H. Douglas, Saundrajo Holiday, Shari Wagner, Dan Wakefield and more will present.

Tube Factory artspace, 1125 Cruft St, FREE, all-ages

9. Save Healthcare Rally

Jan. 15, 2 p.m. A Republican controlled Congress is attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act without even the slightest glimpse of having a replacement. This is a chance to show that you disagree with your actions and that you won't let America's healthcare system be dismantled without a fight.

Indiana State House, 200 W Washington St, FREE, all-ages

10. Bizarre Noir CD Release Party