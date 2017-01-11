Search
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Eat/Drink/Do with Ross Katz of Rooster's Kitchen

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 1:37 PM

010417_eatdrinkdo_570x380_web.png

Ross Katz is a Chicagoland native, but Indy is happy to have him and his brisket, giardiniera and mac and cheese at Rooster's Kitchen. Katz says much of his culinary knowledge comes from his childhood and the food he was raised on. He spent years in the craft beer scene, including a stint at Sun King, and is a fount of knowledge on the ins and outs of the industry, especially over a beer or two. Yeah, Katz knows a thing or two about eating, drinking and doing in Indy – that's why we asked him to fill out this week's questionnaire. Don't miss our full feature on Katz and Rooster's Kitchen.

click to enlarge Ross Katz is the owner and operator of Rooster's Kitchen on Mass Ave. - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo
  • Ross Katz is the owner and operator of Rooster's Kitchen on Mass Ave.

Eat this: Feel the love

I love grabbing some B&G's or a headcheese egg at Love Handle.

Drink this: Go round town

Round Town Brewery. Jerry is an awesome brewer, and the whole team is really fun. 

Do this: Grapple shit and get fit

I like to practice Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Indianapolis Brazilian Jiu Jitsu on the Northside. Professor Greg Eldred trained and learned a lot from the original Gracies.


About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

