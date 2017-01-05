Search
Thursday, January 5, 2017

10 things to do this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:46 PM

1. Return of the Mac

Jan. 8, noon. If you were lucky enough to get a ticket to this event, may the cheese be with you. Indy's first ever mac and cheese festival features more than 20 area restaurants whipping up their cheesiest concoctions. Hound your friends for an extra ticket if you must.

The Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S Capitol Ave, SOLD OUT, all-ages

2. 2017 Bangover: New Year, Who's This

Jan. 6, 6 p.m. This is a great chance to start 2017 off right by listening to some talented local hip-hop artists. Taleb Fazle, Mula Kkhan, Jeremiah Stokes, A.G. Tha Pharoah, Ares Taylor, Neo Luke Hazel, Dose Dośe and Young Zo all take the stage. Listen to Kkhan's new tape below.

Hoosier Dome, 1627 Prospect St, $7, all-ages

3. First Friday: Taste of the Stutz

Jan. 6, 5 p.m. More from 25 artists who create their art in the Stutz studios will show work from paintings to sculpture to photography. Food and drink samples offered.

Raymond James Stutz Arts Gallery, 212 W. 10th St., FREE, all-ages

click to enlarge Pamela Bliss's Vonnegut mural
  • Pamela Bliss's Vonnegut mural

4. Year of Vonnegut Kick-Off Party

Jan. 6, 6 p.m. Haven't picked up a Kurt Vonnegut book before? You need to. Vonnegut is regarded as one of Indiana's most prestigious authors. The Kurt Vonnegut Museum has moved to a new location and this is your chance to tour the building while listening to tunes provided by students from Herron High School.

646 E. Massachusetts Ave., FREE, all-ages

2016 Songbook Academy finals - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo
  • 2016 Songbook Academy finals

5. Songbook Academy All-Stars

Jan. 7, 8 p.m. From our preview: "Each Songbook Youth Ambassador will sing three songs that best represent their musical history. There will be a mixture of Great American Songbook classics, musical theatre numbers and pop songs."

Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, 355 City Center Dr. (Carmel), $25-55, all-ages

Sheer Madness
  • Sheer Madness

6. Sheer Madness

Through Jan. 29, times vary. This madcap mystery has been running in Boston for 35 years, with similar longevity in Philadelphia and Chicago. Check out Rita's review of Indy's take on it beforehand.

Beef & Boards, 9301 Michigan Road, prices vary, all-ages

7. 2017 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant

Jan. 8, 1 p.m. This year's Miss Indiana State Fair 2017 will be crowned from a field of 87. Who will wear the crown come August?

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E 38th St, $10, all-ages

8. Afraid of Americans

Jan. 6-8, times vary. Join the Phoenix Rising Dance Company at Theatre on the Square for this entertaining, boundary pushing show.

627 Massachusetts Ave, prices vary, all-ages

9. First Friday at Girls Rock

Jan. 6, 6 p.m. Bring the little ones to this family-friendly First Friday event held at Girls Rock HQ. Bang on the drums, shred some guitars, spin the magic wheel ($1) for a chance at cool prizes and much more.

Girls Rock Indianapolis, 1043 Virginia Ave, Rm 214, FREE, all-ages

10. Elvis Birthday Bash

click to enlarge Wayne Bertsch
  • Wayne Bertsch

Comments

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
