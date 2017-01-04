Search
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

New year, new look

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge welookgoodweknow.png

Hey, what's up with your print issue of NUVO this week?

If you're one of our angsty Facebook trolls, this is probably a question you ask often and in all-caps. (Aw, we still love you, Joshua.)

If you're a regular reader noticing that our print version looks particularly sleek and smooth this week, you're just noticing our brand new look.

We're stoked to launch a redesign for our first print issue of 2017, so we've packed it full of new goodies. Think: new features like Eat/Drink/Do and Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk and a fresh look for old favorites like Beer Buzz. We encourage you to grab a print copy or browse our digital version to check it out.

A brand spankin' new set of fonts and better use of photography isn't all that's new. We're putting the finishing touches on a brand new NUVO.net, good lookin' new newsletters and a delicious video series called Indy's Table, to boot. And that's just in the first month of 2017, friends. Our resolution is to keep innovating, growing, getting better. We hope yours is to keep reading.

About The Author

NUVO Editors

