Eat/Drink/Do with Myles Turner

click to enlarge Photo by Phil Taylor

Myles, dunking, per usual

Future NBA All-Star Myles Turner is 6'11 and dunks basketballs on a regular basis for your Indiana Pacers. The former University of Texas freshman was drafted by the Pacers two summers ago, so 2016 was his first full year in the Circle City.But, rest assured, Turner's already found a couple of choice joints to nosh at here, which is why we asked him to fill out our inaugural Eat/Drink/Do questionnaire.Now, Young Turner is underage, so he doesn't have a Hoosier brewery or distillery of choice to note. His favorite bev right now? Good ol' H2O. Good for your New Year's resolutions, I'm sure.

Eat this: Duck, duck ...

Myles: "Milktooth is one of my favorite spots, too. It's out there in Fletcher Place. [Milktooth is] kind of like an uppity-hipster kind of spot, you know? It's a seasonal menu; it changes. I think I had some duck wings and lime with rice. They also have these crab legs that are really good. The menu changes every other month."

Drink this: Stay hydrated, fam

Myles: "I don't really drink a lot of soda, and I'm not much of a juice guy either. But if I had to pick a juice, it would be cranberry juice. I just drink a lot of water, basically."

Do this: Even more hoops

Myles: "I love college basketball. I know there's a lot of college basketball around here and I try to get to some games. I went up to Butler a couple times. I think I want to go down to Bloomington sometime and watch a couple IU games."