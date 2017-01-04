Eat/Drink/Do with Myles Turner

Eat this: Duck, duck ...
Myles: "Milktooth is one of my favorite spots, too. It's out there in Fletcher Place. [Milktooth is] kind of like an uppity-hipster kind of spot, you know? It's a seasonal menu; it changes. I think I had some duck wings and lime with rice. They also have these crab legs that are really good. The menu changes every other month."
Drink this: Stay hydrated, famMyles: "I don't really drink a lot of soda, and I'm not much of a juice guy either. But if I had to pick a juice, it would be cranberry juice. I just drink a lot of water, basically."
Do this: Even more hoops
Myles: "I love college basketball. I know there's a lot of college basketball around here and I try to get to some games. I went up to Butler a couple times. I think I want to go down to Bloomington sometime and watch a couple IU games."