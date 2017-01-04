Search
/Slash

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Circle Citizens and Circle Jerks for the week of January 4

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 3:40 PM

010417_circlecitizenjerk_570x380_web.png

Circle Citizen/Circle Jerk is your weekly roundup of local people who've really outdone themselves this week. Nominate today at editors@nuvo.net. 

Circle Citizen: Mayor Joe Hogsett

Our mayor appointed a woman, Valerie Cunningham, as acting chief of police following the resignation of Troy Riggs. Cunningham is the first woman to serve the city as the highest law enforcement officer. Cheers to a woman in leadership in this role.

click to enlarge Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis
  • Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis

Circle Citizen: Senator Jean Breaux

Senator Breaux, D-Indianapolis, has authored Senate Bill 68, which would repeal language in state law that restricts valid marriage to between only a man and a woman. The language is void, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court. It's time to clean up the books to reflect what is actually legal.

Circle Jerk: Vice President-elect Mike Pence

Pence, who now by default as a Hoosier who is second-in-line for the Oval Office, is given credit for every good thing that comes out of Indiana. National commentators can't seem to mention anything about Indiana without referring to Mike Pence in some way. The soon-to-be former governor is now that ex-spouse who is still invited out by your friends who can't seem to let him/her go despite the awkwardness. Ugh.


Comments

