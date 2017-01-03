Search
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Indiana Parks Alliance's 2017 outdoor bucket list

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 2:14 PM

Turkey Run State Park
If you've followed my writing over the past few years at NUVO, you know how often I advocate getting outside and enjoying this planet's natural beauty. So, this list is everything a nature-loving Hoosier like myself could ask for to ring in the New Year.

From the Indiana Parks Alliance: During the centennial celebration for Indiana State Parks in 2016 and in preparation for the 50th anniversary of the Nature Preserves Act this year, the IPA (no, not the beer) asked Hoosiers to select their top “outdoor bucket list” visit locations at Indiana State Parks and State-Dedicated Nature Preserves.

Here are the results:

1. Hike a trail of boulders left by the last glacier and climb the ladders of Trail 3 at Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve at Turkey Run State Park.
2. Explore the Pioneer Village at Spring Mill State Park.
3. Watch the sunset on Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
4. Wade in the creek below the waterfall at McCormick’s Creek State Park.
5. Visit a state park nature center to watch birds and learn about park wildlife.
6. Linger and enjoy the sunset at Hesitation Point in Brown County State Park.
7. Walk on the world-renowned 386 million year-old fossil beds at Falls of the Ohio State Park.
8. Ride the refrigerated toboggan run at Pokagon State Park.
9. Visit Monroe Lake to search for bald eagles in winter.
10. Sit by the fire in the historic Lonidaw Lounge in Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park.
11. Stand beside the Great Mound at Mounds State Park and listen to the wind.
12. Explore the old-growth forest at Donaldson’s Woods Nature Preserve in Spring Mill State Park.
13. Walk across the Cataract Covered Bridge at Cataract Falls State Recreation Area (Cagles Mill Lake).
14. Explore the Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Plaza at Lincoln State Park.
15. Hike the narrow “backbones” of Pine Hills Nature Preserve.

How many will you check off in 2017?

More information about Indiana State Parks is available here and information about State-Owned Nature Preserves can be found here.

Comments

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

