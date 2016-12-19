IMA offers free admission Thursday

click to enlarge The IMA plans to restore the famous ‘LOVE’ sculpture.

Remember when the Indianapolis Museum of Art was free? NUVO remembers. Times have changed, but the fact that amazing art lives on the walls at the IMA hasn't.

In celebration of the first day of winter — if that's something you feel like is worth celebrating — the IMA is offering free admission to its visitors on Thursday, Dec. 22. As part of their annual Winter Solstice celebration, kids will be able to snap a selfie with Santa Claus (hello 2016), sing along with carolers, meet arctic wildlife, take a carriage ride and much more. And if you're like me and haven't finished your holiday shopping, the Lilly House Christmas Shop and Museum Store will be open to help you out.

Although admission to the IMA is free throughout the day, they ask that you bring a new toy or non-perishable food item to donate to their community partner, Mid-North Food Pantry.

Find more information about the Winter Solstice celebration and other IMA special events here.