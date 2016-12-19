Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Monday, December 19, 2016

IMA offers free admission Thursday

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:41 PM

click to enlarge The IMA plans to restore the famous ‘LOVE’ sculpture.
  • The IMA plans to restore the famous ‘LOVE’ sculpture.

Remember when the Indianapolis Museum of Art was free? NUVO remembers. Times have changed, but the fact that amazing art lives on the walls at the IMA hasn't.

In celebration of the first day of winter — if that's something you feel like is worth celebrating — the IMA is offering free admission to its visitors on Thursday, Dec. 22. As part of their annual Winter Solstice celebration, kids will be able to snap a selfie with Santa Claus (hello 2016), sing along with carolers, meet arctic wildlife, take a carriage ride and much more. And if you're like me and haven't finished your holiday shopping, the Lilly House Christmas Shop and Museum Store will be open to help you out.

Although admission to the IMA is free throughout the day, they ask that you bring a new toy or non-perishable food item to donate to their community partner, Mid-North Food Pantry.

Find more information about the Winter Solstice celebration and other IMA special events here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Jeanne Whitney, Andrew Rudick, Dave Waite

Best Bet: Jeanne Whitney, Andrew Rudick, Dave Waite @ Pioneer

$5

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation