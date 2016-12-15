10 things to do this weekend

1.

Dec. 16-18, times vary. For the first time in its history, the Indianapolis School of Ballet will perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for its tenth annual rendition of this masterpiece.

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., prices vary, all-ages

click to enlarge Indy Fuel

2. Indy Fuel vs. Quad City Mallards

Dec. 17, 7:35 p.m. If you're looking for fast-paced entertainment and a way to support Indianapolis kids this holiday season, you need to be at Teddy Bear Toss night.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E. 38th St., prices vary, all-ages

West Fork Whiskey

3. West Fork Whiskey's Bourbon Release

Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Indy's first all-whiskey distillery is set to release their first bourbon: The Colonel. Head north and grab yourself a bottle — or a free taste — of this before anyone else in the city.

Elite Beverage, 15887 Cumberland Road (Noblesville), FREE, 21+

4. Square Cat Christmas Extravaganza

Dec. 17, 11 a.m. This new Fountain Square record store/meeting place/live music venue is throwing their first big party. They promise egg nog so that's a great start. Add in the fact that 16 different local acts will play a handful of original songs as well as a few Christmas songs and you've got our utmost attention.

Square Cat Vinyl, 1054 Virginia Avenue, FREE, all-ages

5. Yuletide

Dec. 16-18, times vary. Indy-native Josh Kaufman is hosting Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's 31st annual holiday extravaganza.

Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, prices vary, all-ages

Owen Thomas

6. Sarah Scharbrough and Jon McLaughlin Holiday Show

Dec. 16-17, times vary. They're back!!! Don't miss out on this annual holiday treat as Sarah and Jon join forces and celebrate the holiday season.

The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave, prices vary, 21+

7. 17th Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive and Holiday Fest

Dec. 17, 8 a.m. This event will include free family-friendly activities to create a fun experience for all who attend. There will be opportunities to tour the field and the Colts locker room, chances to win prizes and appearances by Colts Cheerleaders and Blue.

Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave., FREE, all-ages

8. Benefit for Tennessee

Dec. 17, 7 p.m. 100% of the funds raised by this event will be donated to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those affected by the wildfires in eastern Tennessee. Bands performing include Coup Detat, Bleedingkeys , Chris Burch, Jeff Kelly and The Graveyard Shift, Bobbie Morrone Trio and It's Just Craig.

Joyful Noise, 1043 Virginia Ave, Ste 206, $7, all-ages

9. Christmas Vacation

Dec. 16-18, times vary. The Griswold Family has their fair share of troubles when it comes to hosting Christmas, there's no arguing that, but it doesn't stop them. Watch this classic holiday flick at the historic Artcraft Theatre and say hi to Dave Windisch while you're at it.

Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St., prices vary, all-ages

10. The Retreads