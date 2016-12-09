Search
Friday, December 9, 2016

Take a look inside Fountain Square's newest space

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 11:21 AM

Fountain Square is growing again. Its newest spot is not only a record store, but also a meeting place and live music venue. Square Cat Vinyl is co-owned by Mike Angel and Patrick Burtch. Take a look inside the unique space while listening to tunes from Angel's band Bigfoot Yancey.

