Friday, December 9, 2016
Take a look inside Fountain Square's newest space
Posted
By NUVO Editors
on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 11:21 AM
Fountain Square is growing again. Its newest spot is not only a record store, but also a meeting place and live music venue. Square Cat Vinyl is co-owned by Mike Angel and Patrick Burtch. Take a look inside the unique space while listening to tunes from Angel's band Bigfoot Yancey.
