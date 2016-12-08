10 things to do this weekend

1. Statehood Day

Dec. 11, times vary. Indiana turns 200 and we're going to celebrate. The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center is hosting a birthday bash from noon to 4:30 featuring hands-on activities, programs and treats for guests of all ages. Other Statehood Day events include two showings of Harrison! The Musical, an improv hip-hop musical about Indiana's founding fathers, at IndyFringe. Finding Home: Indiana at 200, a multifaceted look at Indiana's life and times will take place at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. There are also a ton of other great, free events taking place around the city and state.

Various locations, some events cost, others free, all-ages

Defined by the Line

2. Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Dec. 9, 6 p.m. The film fest features 12 films that will "strike a chord with people who enjoy nature and are concerned about the condition of the great outdoors." The ultimate goal? Open people's eyes to the natural beauty in the heart of the Hoosierland. Read Sam's preview of the event here.

The Athenaeum Theatre, 401 E. Michigan St., $25, all-ages

3. MRKT Ball

Dec. 10, 7 p.m. The Indianapolis City Market celebrates 130 years of downtown’s historic Market House with delicious platters courtesy of participating Market House merchants; sample brews and cocktails courtesy of Tomlinson Tap Room, Sun King Brewery and Garden Party Botanicals; a special dedication to a former market merchant and more.

Indianapolis City Market, 222 E Market St, $75

4. A Christmas Carol

Through Dec. 24, times vary. This is the Indiana Repertory Theatre's 25th year of producing A Christmas Carol, a tradition for many Indy families. RT Executive Artistic Director Janet Allen takes the directorial reins this year for the first time since 1998.

Indiana Repertory Theatre, 140 W. Washington St., prices vary, all-ages

Busman's Holiday

5. Busman's Holiday album release show

Dec. 10, 9 p.m. The Bloomington brothers known as Busman's Holiday released their new LP Popular Cycles in mid-October. This show celebrates that release. Read Kyle's in-depth interview here before the show.

Pioneer, 1110 Shelby St, $8, 21+

6. Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Through Dec. 17, times vary. There's a reason Lisa gave this holiday play five stars: "It's what other holiday sendups only wish they were: genuinely, uproariously funny." Sounds like a great time to me.

Buck Creek Playhouse, 11150 Southeastern Ave., $18, all-ages

Angela Brown

7. Angela Brown

Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. The diva soprano stops at one of our favorite jazz spots to perform a batch of holiday favorites. Read our interview with Brown from January before heading to this show.

The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave, $25-35, 21+

8. Alternative Gift Fair

Dec. 10, 10 a.m. 30+ local, handmade artists and food artisans all together under the roof of the historic Irving Theater. Do all your holiday shopping in one place and keep it local.

Irving Theater, 5505 E. Washington St., FREE, all-ages

9. Punk Rock Night: Bra Wars

Dec. 10, 10 p.m. Just in time for the opening of Rogue One, this is sexy tribute to all things Stars Wars featuring music by The Yavin 4 and Ultra Kombo.

The Melody Inn, 3826 N. Illinois St., $10, 21+

10. Midwest State of Time and Model Stranger release show