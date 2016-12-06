Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

/Slash

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Indianapolis named one of Travel and Leisure's 50 Best Places to Travel in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-4.png
As if we needed another reason to think Indianapolis is an awesome place, Travel and Leisure added our great city to its annual 50 Best Place to Travel.

This year the list includes stops in Brazil, Ireland, India, Switzerland, Spain and more.

Our inclusion, by associate editor Lila Battis, reads: 
The city shattered expectations of Midwestern dining a couple of years ago with the opening of beloved brunch spot Milktooth, and the culinary scene has only gathered steam since then. In the fall, Indy hopped on the fried-chicken trend with Crispy Bird, a sustainability-focused joint from James Beard Award–nominated restaurateur Martha Hoover, while Milktooth’s Jonathan Brooks lent his expertise to the gastropub menu at the Owner’s Wife. This coming year, Sun King Brewery will open a 15,000-square-foot distillery in nearby Carmel. And with hotels in the works from 21c, Ironworks, and home-goods brand West Elm, Indianapolis is poised to become America’s next big destination.
It looks like our culinary endeavors are helping lead people here and we couldn't agree more. We love this city so damn much.


Tags: , ,

Related Locations

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of Indianapolis, Travel And Leisure

Latest in /Slash

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Holiday Classical Concerts at the Library

Best Bet: Holiday Classical Concerts at the Library @ Lawrence Branch Library

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation