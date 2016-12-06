Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Indianapolis named one of Travel and Leisure's 50 Best Places to Travel in 2017
By Cavan McGinsie
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 4:13 PM
As if we needed another reason to think Indianapolis is an awesome place, Travel and Leisure
added our great city to its annual 50 Best Place to Travel
This year the list includes stops in Brazil, Ireland, India, Switzerland, Spain and more.
Our inclusion, by associate editor Lila Battis, reads:
The city shattered expectations of Midwestern dining a couple of years ago with the opening of beloved brunch spot Milktooth, and the culinary scene has only gathered steam since then. In the fall, Indy hopped on the fried-chicken trend with Crispy Bird, a sustainability-focused joint from James Beard Award–nominated restaurateur Martha Hoover, while Milktooth’s Jonathan Brooks lent his expertise to the gastropub menu at the Owner’s Wife. This coming year, Sun King Brewery will open a 15,000-square-foot distillery in nearby Carmel. And with hotels in the works from 21c, Ironworks, and home-goods brand West Elm, Indianapolis is poised to become America’s next big destination.
It looks like our culinary endeavors are helping lead people here and we couldn't agree more. We love this city so damn much.
