Thursday, December 1, 2016

10 things to do this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge R.A. Buys, “Festival of the Steel Phallus” at 2014 TINY
  • R.A. Buys, “Festival of the Steel Phallus” at 2014 TINY

1. First Friday: TINY V Opening Reception

Dec. 2, 6 p.m. TINY is Gallery 924’s biggest show of the year and will feature 123 artists and 445 pieces of — you guessed it — tiny original artwork. This is the perfect opportunity to support local artists and knock out some of your holiday shopping at the same time.

Gallery 924 at the Arts Council, 924 N Pennsylvania St., FREE, all-ages

2. Taps and Touchdowns

Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. Prepare yourself for Saturday's Big Ten Championship with this third annual event featuring all-you-can-taste craft beer, wine, hard cider, hard soda, and snacks from dozens of local breweries & restaurant.

Pan American Plaza, 201 S. Capitol Ave., $35 GA, $50 VIP, 21+

3. Lights Up! Holiday Festival and Parade

Dec. 3, 3 p.m. This holiday features kid's crafts, live entertainment, a holiday light display lighting ceremony and Indy' ONLY night-time parade. All parade units are festively decorated and lighted, making it a unique experience for families and a wonderful way for the community to ring in the holiday season.

Downtown Broad Ripple, 6323 Guilford Ave, FREE, all-ages

4. Indy Fuel vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Dec. 2, 7:35 p.m. Grab your winter coat. Head to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Enjoy high-quality puck action as the Indy Fuel celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday. Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E 38th St, prices vary, all-ages

5. Drosselmeyer

Through Dec. 10, times vary. We don't know what the theme of this show is until opening night. It could be ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Brave Tin Soldier, How the Grinch Stole Christmas or A Christmas Carol. Buckle up your seat belts.

Tube Factory Artspace, 1125 Cruft St., $25, all-ages

6. 2016 Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup

Dec. 3-4, 8 a.m. More than 300 cyclists from across the nation congregate at the Indy Cycloplex for this USA Cycling ProCX sanctioned event. Cyclocross racers will compete for series points, international ranking points, and cash and merchandise prizes. There are food trucks and beer tents for attendees.

Indy Cycloplex, 3649 Cold Spring Road, FREE, all-ages

7. The Holiday Affair with Ginuwine

Dec. 3, 7 p.m. We’re a member of the Tom Haverford School of Romantic Love: If your boo don’t know Ginuwine, don’t let that person be your boo.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 East 38th St., prices vary, all-ages

8. Spark Joy Shakes Indy

Dec. 2, 9 p.m. Good cause alert: Money raised at this event supports Girls Inc. Indy. Bands on the list include Ryan M. Brewer, Sam Law, Grey Lamb and Saint Aubin.

White Rabbit Cabaret, 1116 E. Prospect St., $7, 21+

9. A Christmas Story

Dec. 2-3, times vary. This film usually sells out at the Historic Artcraft Theatre, so it will have five showings this year! You’ve probably seen this one a billion times already, but it never gets old. The tale of a boy’s dysfunctional family and his desperate desire for a Red Ryder BB gun, A Christmas Story is a perfect film, regardless of when you watch it.

Historic Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St. (Franklin), prices vary, all-ages

10. 12 Bars of Xmas Crawl

Dec. 3, noon. Grab you best holiday onesies, Santa suits, ugly sweaters, and elf costumes and get ready to crawl!

Brothers Bar and Grill, 910 Broad Ripple Ave., prices vary, 21+

