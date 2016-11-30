Search
Wednesday, November 30, 2016

31 ways to treat yo self in December

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge DESIGN BY HALEY WARD
  • Design by Haley Ward

This, friends, has been a rough year.

We lost Sharon Jones, Leonard Cohen, Gwen Ifill and Florence Henderson — and that was just in November.

We fought each other through a bitter election season that revealed deeper divides between Americans than perhaps ever before — and it’s not over yet.

Police shootings. Zika. Brexit. Hate crimes. Syria. White nationalism. Record-high temps. The Pulse nightclub massacre. Standing Rock. Bowie. Prince. Trump.
It’s exhausting, honestly, and we can all feel it.

What’s the solution? Of that, we’re not entirely sure. But, like Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle taught the heartbroken Ben Wyatt in season four of Parks and Recreation, there exists a small balm.

tumblr_nxczvmoq661uelehno1_400.gif


Treat.

Yo.

Self.

On our beloved, Hoosier-based Parks and Rec, that meant setting aside a day to buy cashmere socks, designer fragrances and full-body Batman suits. But after this year, we think you deserve more than just one day, so we compiled a list of 31 ways to treat yourself and others this December. Consider it your non-denominational, existential 31-day advent calendar of ways to recharge, to get to know Indy a little better and to share a little joy. It’s the season of giving, after all. The best part? All our suggestions are free or under $15, or thereabouts.

tumblr_me2gt3gl061qltqg1.gif


Readers, Happy Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/Christmas/Winter Solstice/End-of-the-trash-fire-that-is-2016.

We’ll see you on the other side.

click to enlarge calenday2000px.jpeg

Thanks to Sara, Aaron, Seth, Sean, Meredith, Meredith, John, Thomas, Dave, Bc, Karl, Edward, Lance, Eelremrap, Mike, Eric, Rami, Kirsten, Fox, Rob, David, Jack, Benny, Kate, Sam, Julie, Ayden, Wayne, Annie, Sonya, Kristen, Rachel, Baili, Jonathan, Ryan, Dan, Christina, Spencer, Andrew, Zach, Nico, Diane, Katrina, Annette and more for the many delightful treat yo self ideas.


About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

