31 ways to treat yo self in December

click to enlarge
This, friends, has been a rough year.
We lost Sharon Jones
, Leonard Cohen
, Gwen Ifill
and Florence Henderson
— and that was just in November.
We fought each other through a bitter election season that revealed deeper divides between Americans than perhaps ever before — and it’s not over yet.
Police shootings. Zika
. Brexit. Hate crimes. Syria.
White nationalism. Record-high temps. The Pulse nightclub massacre. Standing Rock. Bowie. Prince. Trump.
It’s exhausting, honestly, and we can all feel it.
What’s the solution? Of that, we’re not entirely sure. But, like Tom Haverford and Donna Meagle taught the heartbroken Ben Wyatt in season four of Parks and Recreation, there exists a small balm.
Treat.
Yo.
Self.
On our beloved, Hoosier-based Parks and Rec
, that meant setting aside a day to buy cashmere socks, designer fragrances and full-body Batman suits. But after this year, we think you deserve more than just one day, so we compiled a list of 31 ways to treat yourself and others this December. Consider it your non-denominational, existential 31-day advent calendar of ways to recharge, to get to know Indy a little better and to share a little joy. It’s the season of giving, after all. The best part? All our suggestions are free or under $15, or thereabouts.
Readers, Happy Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/Christmas/Winter Solstice/End-of-the-trash-fire-that-is-2016.
We’ll see you on the other side.
click to enlarge
Thanks to Sara, Aaron, Seth, Sean, Meredith, Meredith, John, Thomas, Dave, Bc, Karl, Edward, Lance, Eelremrap, Mike, Eric, Rami, Kirsten, Fox, Rob, David, Jack, Benny, Kate, Sam, Julie, Ayden, Wayne, Annie, Sonya, Kristen, Rachel, Baili, Jonathan, Ryan, Dan, Christina, Spencer, Andrew, Zach, Nico, Diane, Katrina, Annette and more for the many delightful treat yo self ideas.