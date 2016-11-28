Making the indigenous voice heard

click to enlarge Mark A. Lee

Chris Orchutt led numerous prayers before the protesters marched from the Eiteljorg Museum to PNC and Chase Bank, where they withdrew their money in protest of the two banks helping to finance the Dakota Access Pipeline.

On Tuesday November 15, over 200 indigenous individuals and their supporters gathered at the Eitlejorg Museum for a peaceful protest against the Dakota Access Pipe Line. Several thousand other individuals attended similar protests around the country, and around the world, in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in North Dakota.I attended in hopes of taking photos and writing a story about what is happening, and how people can help. Then life got in the way. My photography business picked up, family flew in from California, and we celebrated with not one, but two different Thanksgiving meals. On two separate occasions, we “celebrated” a group of Westerners raping the land, and stealing it from the Native Americans who were here for thousands of years before. Trust me when I say the irony of the situation was not lost on me.Since the local protest, peaceful protesters in North Dakota have been shot at with rubber bullets, while our President says nothing. They have been maced from fifty feet away, with law enforcement aiming for the eyes; and still, President Obama says nothing. And they have been sprayed down with water hoses in sub zero temperatures… The silence is deafening. Police officials from Indiana have “taken a leave of absence” and/or vacation time, through the encouragement of Governor Pence, not to protect the protestors, but to protect the oil companies who are attempting to put in a pipeline underneath the Missouri River and through a sacred burial ground of the indigenous people. President Obama may be silent while this is happening, as is most of the mainstream press, but I cannot. I cannot be silent any more.Tony Castarino, of the American Indian Movement (AIM), gives the reasons this story is so important better than I ever could, “This is not just a Native American thing. This is a humanity thing. This water stands to affect MILLIONS of people downstream from Missouri all the way down to the Gulf Coast. And I know that there’s other pipelines out there, but this is just a time we have to come to and say enough is enough.” Castarino held onto his prayer stick as he continued to speak, “You know there’s only one man, or a small select group that’s getting rich off of this, and the oil is only going to last so much. Once it’s tainted all our water, that’s gone. So then what? Then what do we do? There are other renewable sources that we can use to generate electricity and whatnot. There’s solar, and there’s wind energy… but there’s no other thing we can do to get clean water.”The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is located in Fort Yates, North Dakota. In 1851, the United States signed a treaty with the Sioux Indians, purchasing land from them at ten cents an acre, and leaving them with the land they have now. This is a sacred land, where many of their ancestors are buried. Today, it is ground zero for a new way of life. This is the first time in history that all 300 indigenous tribes have come together behind one issue. According to Che Jim, an indigenous person who is standing in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and their fight to protect the sacred waters, this is just the beginning. “It’s going to start here, but it’s not going to end here. Win, lose or draw, we will continue this type of unity to other issues that happen all across the country, and all across the world. It’s important that we start paying attention to these things now, and start listening to our youth.”The youth are a big reason why these protests are happening now. It started from members of the younger generation who stepped forward to say they wanted to make a difference in the world. They wanted something to change. Says Che, “This earth, this place we call earth, provides us with so much. It provides us with the oxygen that we breathe, the water that we drink, the food that we eat, and even the shelter that we live in… it’s all provided from the earth. And it important that we defend it.”Kelli Huth’s 11 year old daughter is one of the youth who’s concerned about what’s happening at Standing Rock. Huth and her daughter are from Muncie Indiana, where the Miami Treaty was signed. “She was really upset about what was happening. She knows a little bit about the interactions that we’ve had here with our Miami heritage; and when she found out that people are still fighting the same battles, she wanted to help. She said, ‘Why don’t we just go?’” So they made the decision that evening, sitting around their dining room table, to go. “But we didn’t want the trip to be just about us, so we set up a fundraising campaign to try and raise some money in this area, to be able to take a gift to them to help sustain through the winter.” They were only able to stay in Standing Rock a few days, but the experience was life changing, “There were lots of children from all over the United States and Canada. Black, white, all different backgrounds… Muslim. So she fit right in, and she wanted to be there with them, and experience it with them.” Since her daughter’s experience in Standing Rock, she’s been talking with her friends at school about what’s happening, trying to get them to help.People who come away from the camps all say the same thing, “You would not believe the peace, the energy, the cooperation, the support they’re giving to each other out there.” The indigenous people don’t have any guns, or weapons of any kind. This is a peaceful protest, where the biggest weapons they have are themselves, a few signs, and prayer. Connie, from Columbus Indiana, is a huge proponent of prayer. She is protesting in honor of her grandchildren, so they can have clean water when they grow up, and she asks that people join in the fight, “Stand up. Write. Pray! Pray, pray, pray… Billy Graham said when I was young, and I remember, ‘Prayer is the most under used power in the world.’ And I’ve been in enough ceremony to know that’s God’s truth, or whatever you want to call the God, it’s the truth.”Joshua Taflinger is a young activist from Rocky Ripple, and he was one of the organizers of the event on Nov. 15. He’s with a group called No Dakota Access Indy. It’s a group that was formed here in Indianapolis, in response to the situation at Standing Rock. They formed at the beginning of September, and have worked really hard to get public awareness raised about the issue. All of their initiatives have been peaceful, and they intend for them to remain peaceful. “We’ve petitioned, we’ve written letters, we’ve made phone calls, we’ve thrown our bodies in machines, and nothing has stopped it.”, says Taflinger. “So the thought we’re working with at this point is the banks are funding this project. It’s the money that’s funding this project. It’s what’s buying the pipe, paying the labor, covering it, making it happen. So if we start putting pressure on the banks that are making it happen, and start making them feel uncomfortable… Our hope, our aim, is to pressure the banks out of continuing to invest in these projects.”On the 15th of November, ten protestors stepped up to the plate and withdrew their money from two of the banks that are supporting the Dakota Access Pipe Line (DAPL): Chase, and PNC. Between them, they withdrew $12,000; which is a drop in the bucket of the millions and millions of dollars invested in the pipeline so far. The Dakota Pipeline has an estimated cost of 1.4 billion dollars. When it is complete, it will be an approximately 1,172 mile, 30-inch diameter pipeline that will transport up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day. That’s the hype from the Dakota Access website, where they talk about 100% of property agreements executed in North Dakota. The part they conveniently leave out is how the pipeline was originally slated to go through Bismark North Dakota, but the “white people” who live there protested for the very reason the indigenous people are protesting today: They didn’t want their drinking water to be contaminated when a pipe burst, or something else along those lines was to happen. So Dakota Access moved the pipeline to Standing Rock instead.Chris Orcutt led many of the prayers during Tuesday’s protest. His family’s reservation is Turtle Mountain, on the northern edge of North Dakota. He reiterates how many time they aren’t given a choice, “They’ll take your land if you stand in opposition… they’ll just take them. This is wrong. This is not the America I was raised up in. This is not the America that my dad was in World War II over. This is not the America that my mom went to Korea over.” Like many others, Orcutt was protesting in honor of his grandchildren. It worries him that the pipe is going under the Missouri River, and under the Mississippi River. He doesn’t think people realize there have been “over 750 DOCUMENTED oil spills a year within the continental US. So again, it’s not a question of IF this happens, it’s just when is this going to happen? That’s the concern. Because the damage in that will be irreparable. Generations behind us will say, ‘What were you guys thinking? What is wrong with you guys?’ If there are even able to be generations after that. I’m not a fatalist, but I am worried about us.”$12,000 may be a drop in the bucket, but it’s a start, and there is more that each of us can do. We can start by taking a closer look at what our banks are doing, and if you don’t like what they are using their money for, then pull your money out. The same goes for large corporations and stores. If you don’t like their practices, or their labor practices, then stop shopping there. Taflinger has these words of advice, “There’s gas stations, and big fuel companies, especially Marathon and Sunoco, that are very heavily involved with the Dakota Access Pipe Line. Don’t buy gas there. So if all of us started doing these things, then the companies would have to respond to the pressure from the people, because we ARE their source of profits. We are where their money comes from. And so if we stop using their product, it will change.”As the weather continues to get colder in North Dakota, with predictions of twenty to eighty degrees BELOW freezing, the indigenous people and their allies are in need of warm winter clothing. They need full carhartts, heavy clothes, wood for fires, bales of hay to help keep them warm, goggles to keep the mace out of their eyes, snow boots, winterized tents and tipis. There are groups like 360 dot org, Credo, and lots of indigenous groups, including Stand with Standing Rock dot net, that have lists of things needed, and ways people can help. Check them out. Your clean water, and the future of our country, depends on it.