Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Trust offers to purchase Crown Hill's old growth forest from V.A

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 1:05 PM

INDIANA FOREST ALLIANCE
  • Indiana Forest Alliance

The fate of an old growth forest at Crown Hill Cemetery isn't sealed yet. The forest, set to be destroyed to create a national cemetery for veterans, is home to trees that are estimated to be between 300 and 500 years old. The imminent destruction of the forest could be halted if the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) accepts an offer to sell the land.

The Laura Hare Charitable Trust (LHCT), a private foundation whose primary purpose is to protect and preserve ecologically significant land, recently presented the DVA with an offer to purchase the property.

The DVA purchased the 14.75 acre parcel of land for $810,000 in 2015.

LHCT hopes to hear from the DVA within the next few weeks.

NUVO has covered this issue extensively over the past several months.

Concerned residents discuss old growth forest at Crown Hill

Tensions high at Crown Hill North Woods land use meeting with VA

Read Zach Adamson's (City-County Councilor, District 17) letter to the editor regarding the issue here.

Read Mary Bookwalter's (Former Major, U.S. Marine Corps) letter to the editor titled "The overwhelming irony of natural destruction in the name of veterans" here.

Read Sen. Joe Donnelly's letter to the VA here.

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

The Music of Prince

Best Bet: The Music of Prince @ Hilbert Circle Theatre

Prices vary.

