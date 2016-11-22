Tonic Ball from the eyes of a first-timer

click to enlarge

NUVO and Tonic are basically married at this point. (To call it a symbiotic relationship is an understatement.)We roll out their list exclusively.We provide more collective coverage than any other publication in Indy.And, yet, I have never been before this year.I know, it’s a travesty as an Indy arts lover. And overall, guys, I get it. Tonic is a killer event, and flawlessly executed might I add.Maybe it’s because of years of attending theater and being a part of groups who hosted events, but I always look at that stuff.How well organized does everyone seem on stage?Are there sound issues?Big gaps between performers?All of these are red flags for me when I am reviewing, but Tonic is amachine.I wasn’t in every venue for every show, but the ones I saw had seamless changes, [usually] funny emcees, and lighting and sound folks who were quick on their feet to adjust to the next performer.The top two performers (for me) actually played back-to-back: Vess Ruhtenberg for his rendition of “Major Tom” and Rusty Redenbacher with the Twin Cats for theirto thefunk feel of Bowie. The latter didn't try to be an exactbut took on a strong life ofown — which is a hard thing to achieve when it comes to covers. Ruhtenberg caught an eerie similarity to Bowie’s occasional deep reverberating vocals that damn near sound like a bass E on their own.And can we talk about the Prince guitar floating around? That was swaggy.Tonic is a great event. My only fear is that the local bands don't see the turnouts (and new followers) that they hoped after the final Tonic stage is cleared. Maybe they do. Maybe they don’t. But it’s no secret that there are tons of people who turn out for Tonic who are not … let’s say prone to becoming loyal local music fans.I hope I am wrong on that one.Again, just the impressions of a first-timer.