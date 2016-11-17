Search
Thursday, November 17, 2016

SPLC says 10 hate crimes reported in Indiana since election

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge Several instances of swastikas and the letters KKK were found on Bloomington's B-Line trail on November 11 - PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK ACCOUNT OF CHRISTOPHER ABERT
  • Photo via Facebook Account of Christopher Abert
  • Several instances of swastikas and the letters KKK were found on Bloomington's B-Line trail on November 11

It's been widely reported that hate crimes and bias incidents are on the rise in America after the election of Donald Trump.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which catalogues hate crimes nationally, in addition to providing legal advocacy, sent NUVO a list of hate crimes logged in Indiana from Election Day through yesterday. NUVO plotted the incident by location, date and type on the map below. Click on each pin to reveal that information.

Some of these incidents have been widely reported, like the swastika graffiti on Bloomington's B-Line and the racist posters on IUPUI's campus.

The SPLC is working to confirm three of the 10 crimes on this list, says Lane Pickett, a spokesperson for the Center.

The Center has recorded 437 incidents between November 8 and November 14 specifically targeting marginalized groups including people of color, women, immigrants, LGBTQ individuals and Muslims, according to the New Yorker.

In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, when asked about the reports of his supporters harassing minorities, Donald Trump advised his supporters to "Stop it."

NUVO will update this map as more information becomes available.


Reminder: Indiana is one of five states without a hate crime law on the books. State Senator Greg Taylor (D-District 33) has authored bias crime legislation the last four years, but no bill has been passed by the General Assembly. Taylor has announced his intention to author a similar proposal during this legislative session.

A Department of Justice report in 2013 suggested that most hate crimes go unreported, and that there are more than 250,000 in the United States yearly.

Reports can be made to the SPLC here. 

Note: Pins on map are dragged apart to show multiple incidents in single cities, like Indianapolis and South Bend. Exact addresses not available.

