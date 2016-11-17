Free admission to Indiana State Parks on Black Friday

Black Friday is a shopaholic's dream come true. You know the deal: stores open early, people wait in insanely long lines to take advantage of crazy deals, and employees try not to slug the customer that complains about anything and everything.

Indiana State Parks is giving you an alternative to the madness. They're offering free admission on Nov 25, the day after Thanksgiving, a.k.a. Black Friday. All state parks, state reservoirs and state forest recreation areas will be free of charge.

The #OptOutside initiative was created by outdoor gear retailer REI in 2015 to "encourage people to experience nature instead of long lines at cash registers."

So if you love nature — or just don't want to deal with the craziness that is Black Friday shopping — this is great news.