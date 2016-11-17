10 things to do this weekend

1. Internet Cat Video Festival

Nov. 18-19, 7 p.m. After a successful event last year, this fun feline festival is back! Gather your cat-loving friends and head to the IMA for a purrrrrfect night.

Indianapolis Museum of Art, 4000 Michigan Road, $8 members, $12 public, all-ages

2. Greening the Statehouse

Nov. 19, 10 a.m. Hear from a clean water advocate whose family is affected by the Flint, MI water crisis and has taken action to fight for clean water for all. Learn from local experts who are passionate about environmental justice, climate solutions and rural landscapes. Be surrounded by others who are motivated to be good stewards of our environment.

Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1300 E. 100 S. (Lebanon), prices vary, all-ages

3. Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Film and Orchestra

Nov 18-20, times vary. Relive the magic in Indiana Jones' flicks and celebrate the 35th anniversary with the original great adventure—Raiders of the Lost Ark—with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by the ISO.

Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, prices vary, all-ages

click to enlarge Eric Johnson

Maxwell

4. Maxwell, Mary J Blige

Nov. 19, 7 p.m. This King and Queen of Hearts tour date deserves the massive venue it’s been booked at. Read Alan Sculley's feature on Maxwell beforehand.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., prices vary, all-ages

5. Let's Wine About It

Nov. 18, 7 p.m. Head to The Speak Easy for an evening of wine and whining - where one sustainable solution project can win YOUR vote to determine the winner of a $5,000 grant to make their project happen.

The Speak Easy, 5255 N. Winthrop Ave., $50, 21+

6. Kids' Peace Rally

Nov. 20, noon. With all the negativity lately, this is an event to promote peace in Indianapolis. It will feature presentations and music on the south lawn of the Indiana Statehouse and then a walk to Monument Circle.

Indiana State House, 200 W Washington St., FREE, all-ages

7. John Paul White

Nov. 19, 9 p.m. One half of the Civil Wars — who broke up after four Grammy wins in 2014 ­— comes to the Hi-Fi for a solo show. On the fence about heading out to this show? If you dug the Civil Wars, you’ll dig this, too. It’s cut of the same sonic mold.

The Hi-Fi, 1043 Virginia Ave., $15 advance, $18 doors, 21+

8. Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure Opening Day

Nov. 19, 10 a.m. Be one of the first to experience the Eiteljorg’s magical holiday model train exhibit Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure. Journey through a locomotive wonderland as trains wind past icons of Indianapolis and the American West.

Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W. Washington St., Members: FREE, adults: $13, seniors: $11, youth 5-17: $7 Child 4 & under: FREE

9. Indianapolis Transgender Day of Remembrance

Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. Every three days a transgender person is murdered somewhere in the world. This is a secular community event, hosted by Queering Indy and Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, to remember those that have been taken from this world too early.

General Public Collective, 1060 Virginia Ave, FREE

10. Barb Wire Dolls