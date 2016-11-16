What we stand for at NUVO

click to enlarge Photo by Ian Robertson

From left: Amber Stearns, Brian Weiss, Emily Taylor, Katherine Coplen, Cavan McGinsie, Joey Smith

Since 1990, NUVO has occupied stands and boxes all over Indianapolis, free and forward-thinking.

Every Wednesday, our staff puts out a paper full of reporting on Indy's best and brightest, those making life in our city more beautiful, more fun and, most importantly, more just.

Last Wednesday, we woke up in a country that seemed to have rejected progressive values and embraced leaders who stood for division instead of unity and anger and fear instead of acceptance and love. The nation and state elected leaders who have made campaign promises to roll back hard-won rights and to eject people from their homes. Leaders who have turned a blind eye to the bigotry and hatred their platforms have set loose.

We reject this.

We stand for an Indianapolis that is welcome to all. We stand for an Indianapolis that treats those that live within it exactly the same, no matter what god they worship or person they love. No matter their abilities, or documentation, or net worth, or skin color, or heritage or gender — or political affiliation.

Over the next several weeks, we'll roll out comprehensive reporting on how our nation's new leaders will impact our city, state, country and world. We'll keep investigating the things that matter to you. Civil rights. The environment. Racial and economic equality. And, above all, justice for everyone.

Pictured here is NUVO's core editorial team. But there are many, many more voices that make up the paper we put out every week, including former editors, longtime columnists, reviewers, illustrators, designers, managers, salespeople, and, of course, our founder, owner and publisher Kevin McKinney. Twenty-seven years ago, Kevin envisioned a more beautiful, fun, just Indianapolis.

We want you to know, beyond doubt, that we are still here. Still free. Still fighting.



Katherine Coplen, Editor

Amber Stearns, News Editor

Brian Weiss, Engagement Editor

Cavan McGinsie, Food Editor

Emily Taylor, Arts Editor

Joey Smith, Multimedia Manager