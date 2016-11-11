The letter to the editor that led to mutual understanding

click to enlarge
It only takes a quick glance at the comments section of the articles posted on our Facebook page to see that not everyone who reads our articles agree with what we publish. And it was no surprise that we would receive emails and phone calls after the cover image and story reflecting our post-election coverage.
It’s usually not recommended that journalists engage with the people who send them hate mail. (And hate is really too strong a word to use in this instance. Opposition mail would probably be a better term.) But for some reason I could resist responding in one particular case. And the end result in this case did not lead to agreement, but rather a mutual understanding that disagreement isn’t necessary a bad thing. And more importantly, it can lead to a mutual respect between two strangers.
Maybe the U.S. Congress and the Indiana General Assembly could take a lesson or two from this. I know I learned a lot about myself and about people with whom I disagree.
The following is an email conversation between Jack Muller and myself. As you will see Jack is not a regular reader of NUVO, but when NUVO’s cover story
appeared in his social media feed, he felt compelled to respond.
On Wednesday, November 9, 2016, Jack Muller wrote:
I can tell you how this happened. People that can think and reason got out to vote. We are tired of the Obama and Clinton(s) corruption. Maybe they should teach not being a wimp in college, instead of the socialist crap.
On Wednesday, November 9, 2016 6:31 PM, Amber Stearns wrote:
Mr. Muller,
On Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 10:43 PM, Jack wrote:
Thank you for reading NUVO. While I understand the accusations of corruption that are associated with the Clintons, I do not understand the claim of corruption associated with President Obama. No one I have asked can pinpoint specific investigations or corrupt activity. And while being a socialist is not appealing to a lot of people, it is not illegal, nor does it define corruption.
If you are willing to explain in a logical and documented conversation how Mr. Obama is corrupt I will listen. I may not agree, but I will listen. Otherwise sending inflammatory emails that have no purpose other than for you to feel better about life at my expense is nothing more than a waste of my time.
Thank you for reading NUVO,
Amber Stearns
Ms. Stearns,
On Thursday, November 10, 2016 9:44 AM, Amber wrote:
Thank you for replying to my little rant. I hope you really don't feel, that replying to it was a waste of your time. Either way, I hope you feel better for it. As far as the Clintons, it's far more than just accusations about corruption. Hillary would have already been arrested if it weren’t for Obama using the DOJ [Department of Justice] to run interference for her.
As far as Obama is concerned, I have added two examples of his corruption at the end of this message. I hope you will examine them with a neutral view.
How anyone can admire Obama is beyond belief. At best, he has shown himself to be grossly inept, for the office of POTUS. Just a few examples of this during his tenure:
1. Cash for Clunkers: Destroyed perfectly good used cars — the same cars that the lower and middle classes buy because they can't afford a new car payment. Only the upper classes could take advantage of the program.
2. Corporate bailouts - Used taxpayer money to bailout the corporations, that were going under because they took advantage of the uneducated public. i.e. sub-prime loans.
3. Reset mortgages: Tossed good taxpayer money after bad taxpayer money, by resetting mortgages for people who could not afford the payments in the first place.
4. Created the vacuum that allowed ISIS to fester and grow.
5. Allowed Iran to enter Iraq and Russia into Syria.
6. Libya in turmoil.
7. 12 million more Americans on food stamps.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. Each one of these can be verified by just checking the facts. Obama from the start has lied to the American people. Two of his best lies:
1. His speech at Selma, claiming that his parents got the nerve to have a biracial child, (him) because of the original march over the bridge. Problem is that he was born before the march.
2. Went to the church of Rev. Wright for over twenty years and was even married by the good Rev., but claims he had no knowledge of Rev. Wrights' views on America.
People should really look deep into the people they trust.
By the way — about the wimp college comment. Do I need to go any further than today's news report, that a professor gave students the option of taking a midterm test just in case they felt overwhelmed by the election results? How will these people ever survive in the real world? Hurt feelings in college? Isn't it time for these kids to grow up instead of enabling them? This alone is a gross lack of insight.
Feel free to reply on any of the above statements.
P.S. I came across the article on my local news feed. I really don't read NUVO.
Jack.
Good Morning Jack,
On Thursday, November 10, 2016 11:01AM, Jack wrote:
Thank you for your well thought and considered response. I don't consider your response or my effort to read it a waste of time. As a journalist for an alternative newspaper, I get such a considerable amount of hate "You suck" email that my skin is thicker than you might believe. However after staying up for 24 hours to watch the results and turnaround what we considered a meaningful product (our print deadline was 5 am Wednesday morning), my defenses were definitely down.
With that said I would like to offer my response to your comments. The examples that you gave as evidence to illustrate your thoughts on why our president is unfit for office are valid reasons if you lean conservative.
I disagree with your view of those items having a negative impact on our society. For example: Cars for Clunkers was aimed at getting less fuel-efficient cars off the streets and infusing the market with fuel-efficient vehicles. The program did not and was not expected to rid the market of them completely, keeping the availability of used vehicles for the lower and middle class in tact while also creating a bigger pool of used fuel-efficient cars for that market. It was a way to jump start new car sales at a time when the auto industry was failing miserably. It's interesting how the bailout of the auto industry is criticized when it successfully saved the jobs of millions and prevented numerous cities around the country from economic collapse like Detroit, Michigan saw. Those jobs would not have gone overseas, but rather would have completely disappeared. I worked in Kokomo, Indiana for 11 years. That community is home to four Chrysler Transmission plants. That community would have been devastated by a Chrysler bankruptcy and that is just one of many.
Pres. Obama inherited a mess from the Bush II Administration. The economic recession was the result of decisions made under G.W.'s watch and the country was looking for Obama to fix it. Domestic policy always suffers when foreign policy takes precedent and a country is in the middle of war. Bush was expected to and did take that road following 9/11/2001. The invasion of Afghanistan made sense. The invasion of Iraq did not. The destruction of the Saddam Hussein regime is foundation of the formation of ISIS. We are now learning how deeply Bush and Cheney manipulated the American people into believing that getting Hussein was necessary. We are now learning that the threat of weapons of mass destruction was minimal of not completely fabricated. The ripple effect of those decisions has continued through the Obama presidency and yet he gets blamed for it. I bring this up to show that NO president is perfect. Every single one has made choices they felt were the right thing to do at the time despite the fact that millions of people are going to and have disagreed with those decisions. It doesn't make them inept, it makes them human. The beauty of the American government system and our U.S. Constitution with its Bill of Rights is that we as a society get the opportunity to agree and disagree with our leadership at will and not by command.
As for your comments about Obama's lies, I have to take a deep breath before I respond. I will do that by explaining a few things about me. I am an African American woman married to a white man. Together we have three boys. I don't feel that Obama's comment about his mother and father's inspiration to have a biracial child because of Selma is proof of lies. To me, it is a man speaking off the cuff who felt compelled to explain his existence to people in a situation where it should not have mattered. I doubt my kids would be able to explain or justify why they exist and frankly, they shouldn't have to. The fact that his parents were together at all at a time when it was frowned upon and in some places illegal (I encourage you to research Loving vs. Virginia which took place at the same time as the president's union and birth). To hold him to task on this comment makes me question why this misstatement is such an issue.
The minister of my church growing up was the brother of Democratic Indiana congressman Lee Hamilton. A lay leader in the church at the same time was Virginia Blankenbaker, a long time Republican Indiana state senator. Neither made an issue of their politics in our house of God or to other members of the congregation.
I find none of those instances as offensive or as telling of a man's demeanor as a man degrading minorities, the disabled, women, Muslims and the LGBT community as our president-elect. We have had presidents lie about their military service, which — as the daughter of a Navy veteran from the Vietnam era — I find offensive. Our president-elect has lied about his ties to Russia. That is worse for me. Reagan lied in the Iran-Contra affair. Bill Clinton lied about his affairs with women. Those lies to me are worse than Obama misspeaking or in your view lying about his relationship with his minister or why his parents got married and had a child.
And finally as for your comment about colleges — in addition to being a journalist I am also a professor at one Indiana college and on the board of trustees at another. In fact I taught class yesterday [Wednesday]. Out of 16 students only 5 showed up for class. I was smart enough not to schedule a test that day. Do not lump all professors into one category because of the actions of one.
Thank you for allowing me to air out our differences. I don't expect you to agree with me. I'm not trying to change your mind. I only hope that you will respectfully disagree with my beliefs as I respectfully disagree with yours.
Best,
Amber Stearns
Amber,
Thank you again for your response. I dislike the phrase "agree to disagree", but it really does apply here. I think that sometimes people just need to bring things down to the basics.
[Regarding] your statement that only 5 out of 16 students showed up for class: why? Death of a family member? Accident? Child sick or they were just too emotionally devastated because Hillary lost? Sounds like a pathetic excuse to me.
I agree with you that Bush messed up big time going after Saddam. Saddam killed anyone that was even a remote threat to his power, which in turn kept the terrorists at bay. Obama compounded the mistake by leaving Iraq too early. Neither Bush nor Obama, have shown even a fundamental understanding of the dynamics concerning the Middle East. They both failed history class.
I'm not a fan of either party. Both have been bought and paid for by special interests, proof of which is available for those that open their eyes and look. I am praying that Trump will step up to the task of getting this country going forward again, which includes all the people. Trump needs to get the job done, or we will get someone else. He needs to be scrutinized as much as any president before, and rightly so. There are no more Mr. Smiths.
Thank you again for your response. It is refreshing to be able to discuss opposing viewpoints, without the hair on the neck raising up. I can understand your views and concerns without a doubt, even though I disagree with some. (Well, maybe more than some). I'm sure we could have plenty of interesting discussions over coffee. Just think, after politics and social issues, we'll fix religion.
Have a nice day Amber. Wish you the best. Jack