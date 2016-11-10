10 things to do this weekend

1.

Nov. 11-12, times vary. This event presents the unique opportunity to travel the world in just a few steps. At every turn, a different culture is represented with colorful displays, traditional dress, music, movement and dance, and food and drink. This is one of the most concentrated cross-culture learning experiences available anywhere.

Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., $10, all-ages

2. Fountain Square Pinball Classic

Nov. 12, 9 a.m. Who's the best pinball player in Indy? Find out Saturday in Fountain Square.

La Margarita Restaurant & Tequila Bar, 1043 Virginia Ave, Ste. 1, $50, all-ages

3. Indy Eleven Championship Watch Party

Nov. 13, 5 p.m. Yours truly will be in New York City covering this game in person but that doesn't mean you can't support your Boys in Blue here in Indy. Head to the City Market for beer, food and the chance to watch the championship on one of many big screen TVs with fellow soccer fans.

City Market, 222 E Market St, FREE, all-ages

4. Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival

Nov. 11-13, times vary. More than 30 films from shorts to features focused on the issues faced by the LGBT community.

Indianapolis Museum of Art, 4000 Michigan Road, prices vary, all-ages

5. Great Indy Pet Expo

Nov. 12-13, times vary. Election 2016 got you down? This is the perfect event to cheer yourself up. Whether you're a current pet owner or just thinking about bringing a furry friend into your home, this is a great event for you and your family.

Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., $8, all-ages

6. PASIC 2016

Nov. 11-13, times vary. The Percussive Arts Society International Convention invites hundreds of talented percussionists to perform for thousands of other percussionists over four days of clinics, master classes, workshops, panels, concerts and more. Basically every badass drummer you know is a member of the Percussive Arts Society, and this event brings them all together for a super-weekend of all things drumming.

Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., prices vary, all-ages

7. Titan of the West Opening

Nov. 10 a.m. This special exhibition features highlights from a historic multi-million dollar collection of Western paintings and Native American artifacts, generously willed to the Eiteljorg by the late businessman and owner of the Tennessee Titans, Kenneth S. “Bud” Adams.

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, 500 W. Washington St., Members: Free, adults: $13, seniors: $11, youth 5-17: $7, children 4 & under: Free

8. Sedcairn Archives, Hen, Michael Raintree

Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Sedcarin is the alias of David "Moose" Adamson. His new album OOBYDOOB comes out Friday on Joyful Noise Recordings, then he performs the same evening at Joyful Noise. It's a big joyful party.

Joyful Noise Recordings, 1043 Virginia Ave. Ste. 208, $5, $15 for entry and LP, all-ages

9. The Things They Brought Home

Opening Nov. 12, 3 p.m. This interactive art exhibition explores the veteran experience, tattoos, and the concept of the “body as home” through photography, writing, and panel discussion. Read Seth Johnson's in-depth piece about the exhibit here.

Indianapolis Art Center, 820 E. 67th St., FREE, all-ages

10. Square Cat Vinyl Grand Opening

Nov. 12, 11 a.m. Beer from many Indiana breweries, coffee from Tinker, live music from Luke Knight, Achilles Tenderloin, Kenan Rainwater, Chad Lehr, Rob Funkhouser , The New Us and much more.

Square Cat Vinyl, 1054 Virginia Ave., FREE, all-ages