26 loving actions you can do today to support progress in Indiana

Today is a hard day to wake up as a progressive in the United States.
There will be a million think pieces written on how yesterday's election results were so surprising, and what brought us to this particular moment in American politics. But if you're looking for something to do right now — right this second
— consider these organizations and groups, which work daily to make life more beautiful in Indiana and beyond.
Donate:
1. To Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky
2. To the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights
, who defend and expand the rights of refugees and immigrants living in the United States.
3. To the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, who train and provide attorneys, advocates and paralegals around the country on the specifics of immigrant right laws and policies
4. To Immigration Equality
, which supports LGBTQ immigrant rights and advocates for people from around the world fleeing violence and abuse "because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or HIV status"
5. To Lambda Legal,
which is the oldest and largest national legal organization working to achieve full civil rights for LGBTQ individuals
6. To Exodus Refugees
and Catholic Charities Indy
, which both welcome refugees from all over into Indiana
7. To the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, who pursue peace through interfaith understanding
8. To the ACLU
, which works to defend individuals across the country daily
9. To one of Indianapolis' many local food banks
, which feed our community
10. To the Southern Poverty Law Center
, which advocates for civil rights cases, particularly against hate groups and white supremacy organizations
11. To the Indiana Transgender Wellness Alliance,
which provides healthcare resources to trans-identifying Hoosiers
12. To Youth Power Indiana, Sustainable Indiana and Earth Charter Indiana
, which advance sustainability and climate change advocacy in the Hoosier state
13. To All In 4 Pre-K, which supports pre-K education for all Hoosier kids
Volunteer:
14. To be a clinic escort at a Planned Parenthood near you.
15. For the Indiana Undocumented Youth Alliance
, which works on behalf of undocumented students in Indiana
16. At accessAbility Center for Independent Living, Inc
., a disability rights organization that offers peer support, advocacy and more.
17. At the Muslim Alliance of Indiana,
which develops educational outreach programs to foster cooperation between communities
18. At Girls Inc. Indy, which provides school and community programs
to empower girls
19. Adopt a family or volunteer at the Julian Center,
which supports victims of sexual and domestic assault in Indianapolis
20. Start an Indianapolis chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice,
which is a national network organizing white people to "to act as part of a multi-racial majority for justice with passion and accountability."
21. Volunteer as a mentor
with the Indiana Youth Group, which advocates and supports Hoosier LGBTQ teens
22. At Families First's Crisis and Suicide Intervention Services,
which is available 24 hours a day so anyone of any age can call or text crisis line services
Attend:
23. Rally Against Donald Trump
on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Monument Circle
24. Transgender Day of Remembrance
on Sunday, Nov. 20 at a location to be determined
25. The Next American Revolution Book Discussion,
with Grace Lee Boggs on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Kheprw Institute
26. MelaNation's
— a group for queer people of color in Indianapolis — first gathering on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at General Public Collective
This list will be updated through the day.