Friday, November 4, 2016

Indianapolis Animal Care Services offering $15 adoption special

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 3:48 PM

Stitch wants to be the next member of your family.
  • Stitch wants to be the next member of your family.

Has the 2016 Election sucked all the happiness out of your life? Well you're in luck because we've got the perfect solution: adopt a pet! Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently at max capacity which means they're running a $15 adoption special on all cats and dogs throughout November.

Want kitten? Get a kitten! Want a puppy? Get a puppy! And every adoptable animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

Not able to adopt at the moment? IACS also offers a foster program. You know a puppy would make your office a much better place to work!

Here's a few of the adorable pets that you can take home TODAY!

Nub would be the perfect bud.
  • Nub would be the perfect bud.

Comet is very serious about getting adopted.
  • Comet is very serious about getting adopted.

Zeus will love you forever.
  • Zeus will love you forever.

Donato promises to not eat your pizza.
  • Donato promises to not eat your pizza.

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
Bio:
 I get more than 140 characters here but I'm not going to use them because I'm a rebel without a cause.

