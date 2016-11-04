Indianapolis Animal Care Services offering $15 adoption special

Has the 2016 Election sucked all the happiness out of your life? Well you're in luck because we've got the perfect solution: adopt a pet! Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently at max capacity which means they're running a $15 adoption special on all cats and dogs throughout November.
Want kitten? Get a kitten! Want a puppy? Get a puppy! And every adoptable animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
Not able to adopt at the moment? IACS also offers a foster program. You know a puppy would make your office a much better place to work!
Here's a few of the adorable pets that you can take home TODAY!