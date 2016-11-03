Search
Thursday, November 3, 2016

10 things to do this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge INDY ELEVEN/TREVOR RUSZKOWSKI
  • Indy Eleven/Trevor Ruszkowski

1. Indy Eleven vs. FC Edmonton

Nov. 5, 3 p.m. To put it simply: This is the biggest game in the history of the Indy Eleven. Indiana's Team looks to stay undefeated at The Mike this season and advance to the NASL Championship final. Get out and support your local Boys in Blue.

Michael Carroll Stadium, 1001 W. New York St., $14+, all-ages

RELATED: Eleven ready to tackle biggest challenge yet

2. Indy Monumental Marathon

Nov. 5, 8 a.m. Indiana's largest marathon returns for what is bound to be another great year. Starting at the Indiana State Capitol, the course runs through many of Indy's historic neighborhoods. Did you know this marathon is a Boston Qualifier? Now you do.

3. Heck Above Deck

Nov. 4-5, 8 p.m. Two years in the making, this is Know No Strangers's first musical. Set to music that they wrote themselves, this show's plot takes place on an intergalactic space liner and features aliens, swordplay and more.

Toby, Indianapolis Museum of Art, 4000 Michigan Road, $15 members, $20 public, all-ages

RELATED: Go beyond the scenes of Heck Above Deck

4. Prairie Plates: 100 Mile Brunch

Nov. 5, 11 a.m. Chef Jeffrey Alan Bricker and his talented students from Ivy Tech's Hospitality Administration program prepare a gourmet brunch featuring products obtained within a 100-mile radius of Conner Prairie. You'll enjoy appetizers and cocktails before you sit down to a 3-course brunch, followed by meet and greets with local producers and students.

Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, $65

vote-2.jpeg

5. Go early vote

6. Nasty Women

Nov. 5. 9 p.m. Come one, come all. It's an all female DJ night at the State Street Pub featuring Liz Foster, Erin Brady, Allison Durst and more. Dance for the powerful — and nasty — women in your life!

State Street Pub, 243 N State Ave, FREE, 21+

7. Midwest Toy Fest 2016

Nov. 5-6, times vary. All the geeky goodness you could ever want. We're all kids at heart, right?

Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel, 2544 Executive Dr., prices vary, all-ages

8. Jefferson St. Parade Band, Sweet Poison Victim

Nov. 4, 8 p.m. Adopting a marching band format, Jefferson Street Parade Band takes a wide variety of internationally influenced rhythms and sounds mobile. And they’re incredibly fun live when you catch the group playing in march formation. Their raucous sound and colorful, ragtag Salvation Army band costumes generate an instant street party. But Jefferson Street Parade Band is no joke. The ensemble is composed of excellent musicians and their music excels both onstage and on disc. – Kyle Long

Joyful Noise, 1043 Virginia Ave., FREE, all-ages

click to enlarge Kyle Ragsdale, 'Playing in the Streets'
  • Kyle Ragsdale, 'Playing in the Streets'

9. First Friday: Kyle Ragsdale

Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Harrison Center's curator is back with his annual solo show. Peep reviews of his past shows here, here and here.

Harrison Center for the Arts, 1505 N. Delaware St., FREE, all-ages

10. Havana Cuba All-Stars

Nov. 4, 8 p.m. This Cuban band is on the Asere Friendship Tour — which is also their first tour of North America. This is one of the next big things. Catch them at the Center and say you saw them when.

Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Center Green, $40+, all-ages

